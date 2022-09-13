The Teton Antique Steam and Gas Association (TASGA) will honor long-time member Dick Neill, 65, of rural Dutton at the club’s 39th annual Threshing Bee and Bazaar this weekend in Choteau.
Dick has been a member of the club for 38 of the 39 years that it has been organized and he’s only missed two shows during that time.
A mechanic by trade, Dick said he heard about the threshing bee from Rick Corey. “I went out there to the first one and I got hooked,” he said, remembering the first threshing bee held on the late Ove Larson’s Dutton-area farm. The next year, he said, he was a member of the group, which is dedicated to preserving the history of the use of steam and gas engines to plant and harvest crops, cut lumber and more.
In an interview last week, Dick said he has been around farm equipment his whole life, starting out when he and his dad would go help on his uncle’s farm. “I’ve always been interested in this stuff,” he said, adding that his grandparents and great uncle came to Montana in about 1914.
Dick’s parents were both teachers, he said, and the family moved around a lot, but lived in Dutton for the longest stretch. They moved there in 1968, when he was in sixth grade, and he graduated from Dutton High School in 1975.
While they were living in Dutton, the family would spend summers at Stanford.
After finishing high school, Dick spent his first summer working on a farm outside of Dutton and then that fall went to Northern Montana College at Havre, to study electronics. The next summer, he got a job with the U.S. Forest Service and worked for the USFS for four seasons.
Ultimately, he decided he didn’t want to stay with the USFS and went back to school, earning a two-year associate’s degree in farm/diesel mechanics at the Billings Vocational-Technical School.
He followed one of his teachers to the John Deere dealership and Hardin, where he began working as a mechanic. Then, just a couple of weeks before Dick was to marry his fiancé, Angie, the dealership announced it was closing.
Dick called his uncle, a salesman for the John Deere dealership in Conrad, and learned that Pete and Carol Ekegren, who owned the John Deere dealership in Choteau, were looking for a mechanic. On their honeymoon on their way to Canada, Dick and Angie stopped in Choteau and Dick met with the Ekegrens, who offered him a job. He started in 1982.
Dick worked for Pete and Carol for 14 years, then did a number of different jobs, including working for Breen Oil, helping his father-in-law and later a brother-in-law farm, drilling water wells with for Hlavnicka Drilling and working as an electrician and working in the oil fields.
For the past 10 years, Dick has worked as the service manager and fleet mechanic for Mountain View Cooperative, based out of Black Eagle.
Dick and Angie live on the old Christman place about 5.5 miles north and west of Dutton. They have 52 acres and Neill raises feeder pigs and does some shop work in addition to his day job. Angie, who worked for Westmont Agency in Choteau for many years, now works at Stockman Bank in Conrad, and their sons, Brian and Kevin, both graduated from Choteau High School.
Dick said he enjoys the fellowship of other tractor afficionados in the TASGA club.
“It’s just nice to be able to visit,” he said, adding that he “learned a lot from the old timers.”
He also enjoys talking with people who come to the annual threshing bee and sharing the story of the mechanized transformation of agriculture. “I’ve enjoyed a lot of the stories I’ve heard through the years,” he said.
“We’ve done a lot of projects through the years,” he said, adding that he believes in preserving the history of agriculture and sharing it with younger generations.
Dick served as president of TASGA for several years, did a stint as vice president and served on the board for 20-plus years.
He is a familiar fixture in local summertime parades, most often driving his 1938 John Deere Model A. He bought the tractor from Pat McDermott and started restoring it about the time his son Brian was born.
He said he uses the tractor for farm chores. The tractor is an “unstyled” model that runs a two-cylinder engine. This type of tractor started rolling out in 1935, he said.
Dick admits he might have a tractor problem. “Angie gets mad at me every time I bring something home,” he said. His collection includes 25 tractors, some of which run and some of which are still projects. Most are from the 1930s, but his oldest dates back to 1922 or 1924 and his newest was made in 1966. They include John Deeres, Allis Chalmerses, Cases and Internationals.
Dick encourages anyone who is interested in mechanics, tractors and history to join the TASGA group. “The interest is the biggest thing, and being willing to help,” he said, adding that members don’t have to make every meeting. (The group meets at 2 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month. Annual dues are $15.)
He hopes this year’s threshing bee has good weather and a good turnout. “It’s nice to get all these people together to do this stuff,” he said.