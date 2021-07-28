Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front continues working on projects on their of 15.9 acres of land located on the edge of Fairfield between the Harvest Hills Golf Course and the 3 Rivers Communications shop area.
Fairfield High School shop students with materials supplied from Farm in the Dell RMF built two 10x12 pump houses for the farm. “Farm in the Dell RMF thanks FHS teacher RJ Rogers and the Fairfield students for a job well done,” Jean Schroeder, secretary for the Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front, said. The building trades class of four girls and five boys junior and seniors constructed the buildings. Rogers said the class built the structures in the shop area. They try each year to find a community service project they can help with and were excited to work with the Farm in the Dell this year. “The students like knowing they are helping out in the community and with the farm,” Rogers said.
The finished pump houses were moved to the farm and are awaiting a few finishing touches before being placed on a foundation to assist with irrigation of the hay crop.
“Speaking of hay, this year’s hay crop on the farm has already been purchased by a local supporter of the project and we are appreciative,” Schroeder said. “Farm in the Dell RMF has a long-term goal of being self-sufficient.”
Farm in the Dell has a need for volunteers to assist with projects in the upcoming months. “We value how important your time is to you,” Schroeder said. “We are grateful for even a little of it to assist us with some items in need of attention.”
Assistance is needed with: painting the newly built pump houses, building shelving in the current shed, helping with flood irrigating of the hay at the farm, installing a barb wire fence around the perimeter of the property, lending a hand with upcoming fundraising activities, someone with grant writing experience and assisting the board with the growing/funding of the farm.
Farm in the Dell RMF has received two grants this year. The Farm is also receiving some employer matches through corporate giving programs like Benevity and Network for Good. “If your company provides corporate matching, please check with your workplace to see if we are on your list to match your employee contributions,” Schroeder said. “Let us know if not and we’ll look into getting on that list.”
The non-profit group continues to receive contributions from Amazon Smile and Smiths Inspiring donation programs thanks to those selecting Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front for their purchases made.
“We continue to focus on our goal of helping to provide a living and working place for adults with intellectual disabilities from the communities along the Rocky Mountain Front,” Schroeder said. “Caregivers of these individuals are aging and looking for safe, viable options where their adults with intellectual disabilities can live in the area they love. We welcome your continued support on this journey.”
Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front will host their annual fundraiser, Pheasant Fest, on Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Stage Stop Inn in Choteau. This is the main fundraiser for the year to support the Farm. Pheasant Fest is an evening filled with great food, games, a silent and live auction, raffles, music and dancing. The Log Cabin will provide this year’s meal.
“We request your presence and support at this event,” Schroeder said. “We are currently collecting contributions and auction items to support this event.”
The group’s goal for the farm continues to be to fund a Learning Center/Shop on the farm to support activities and a day-type program for area adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We will also continue to fundraise for the construction of a home on the farm. At this time, the board has a strong interest to support skill building and vocational education in hopes to support a work environment for these adults while we continue to pursue the home project.
If you would like more information about the farm and its projects/activities, to volunteer or donate, please contact 406-590-2744 or 406-781-1688.
“Thank you again for all the support and interest shown to Farm in the Dell Rocky Mountain Front,” Schroeder said.