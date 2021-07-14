The 28th annual Choteau Lions pool vacation giveaway project is underway.
The 2020 pool season was affected by the COVID-19 safety precautions, but this year the pool is fully open and is providing swimming lessons again. “Pool attendance has been very good and it is very rewarding to walk by and see so many enjoying our pool. The management and staff are doing a great job,” said Clayton Ketcham, Choteau Lions Club member.
The 2021 swim season marks the ninth season for the Choteau Community pool since its opening in 2013. The Choteau pool is very unique, Ketcham said. “The pool is owned and partially funded by the city but it has been managed and financially supported by the Choteau Lions Club since 1934.” Annual fund-raising projects and hundreds of volunteer hours are needed each year to cover the pool operating costs.
The Lions Club Trip-of-the-Month project has been the primary source of funding for the annual operating expense of the pool for the past 27 years. The project has been generously supported by community members and many from outside the Choteau area,” Ketcham said. “This vacation giveaway project provides a monthly drawing for a wonderful vacation for two.”
The Choteau Lions work with Main Connection Travel Agency, formerly of Choteau and now in Lewistown. A maximum of 350 tickets are available for sale each year. The 2021-22 vacation giveaways will start in September.
Ticket price will be $150 each and can be purchased by check, cash, credit card, or with 1-12 predated checks to be cashed throughout the year. Tickets can also be purchased online at http://choteaulions.club. Monthly winners can choose their trip from a list of 10 trips. Winners not interested in travel have the option of a cash prize of $1,000.
Approximately 275 tickets have been mailed to past supporters who have the first preference to purchase a ticket for this year drawings. The rest of the tickets will be distributed to the Lions Club members and are available to anyone interested in supporting this important effort. Each year, 100% of the profit from this program is used by the Choteau Lions Club for the pool and other civic and charity projects in Choteau, Ketcham said.
The Lions Club members will try to contact new people and residents who may not have purchased a ticket in recent years. If you are not contacted but are interested in learning more about the program, information brochures and tickets are available from any Lions Club member or by calling project committee co-chairmen Ketcham at 406-466-2412 or Tom Rogers at 406-466-5326. Information is also available on the Lions website or Facebook page.
Choteau Lions sincerely thank all the people who find a way to financially support this project each year. “While there can only be 12 monthly winners, we hope everyone who buys a ticket will feel like a winner,” Ketcham said. “You have made a worthwhile and very important donation.”