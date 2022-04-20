The Choteau Chamber of Commerce committees are working on music in the City Park on July 2 and 3, and the parade and the steak fry for the 4th of July celebration this summer.
Chamber members, meeting April 13 at Living the Word Church, sketched out a partial schedule for the summer celebration, which will start on Saturday, July 2, and conclude on Monday, July 4.
Events scheduled so far include:
•Saturday July 2 — The Chamber is pairing with the Choteau High School Class of 2002 to provide a casual evening get-together in the Choteau City Park on the east side of the Choteau Pavilion. The class, which is holding its 20-year-reunion, is bringing a band to the park. The Chamber will provide a beer garden.
— Also on July 2, the Choteau High School volleyball program — alumni and current members — will put on the three-mile (5K) obstacle course fun run in the afternoon. The event starts and stops in the City Park.
•Sunday, July 3 — The Choteau Soroptimists will have their summer festival arts and crafts fair in the City Park. Other events in conjunction with the summer festival will include a Choteau Community Band concert from noon to 1 p.m. and the Soroptimists’ duck races on Spring Creek at 1 p.m.
— Also on July 3, the Chamber will have the band, “Risky Bizness” from Great Falls in the City Park on the east side of the Pavilion in the late afternoon and early evening. Chamber will serve micro-brews, emphasizing brewed-in-Montana beers, and have other alcoholic beverages for sale. Opportunity Bank of Choteau is paying for the band, which is charging $400 to play for four hours.
— The Choteau American Legion will have rodeo slack (free admission) starting at 2 p.m., and at 6 p.m. will re-open the gates for admission-charged main event rodeo action. The Legion will also have a street dance downtown after the rodeo wraps up.
•Monday, July 4 — The Chamber of Commerce will do its 4th of July parade with line-up south of the courthouse at 9 a.m. and the parade starting at 10 a.m. Organizers Barb Bouma, Kathy Chapman and Phyllis Bechtold have taken donations to ramp up the prize money this year. Prizes will be offered for first, second and third places in the categories of theme floats, cars, tractors, kids and open. Entries that wish to be judged for the awards will pay a $5 entry fee on the day of the parade. So far, they have $1,900 in prize money to award.
In the theme float category, the prizes will be $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. In all other categories, the prizes will be $150 for first, $100 for second and $75 for third.
Also, Frontline Ag Solutions has donated a children’s bicycle that will be given away in a drawing during the parade. More information on how to register children for the drawing will be forthcoming. The organizers also plan to hand out small American flags to parade-goers.
Mayor Chris Hindoien is working with an Air Force Base in North Dakota to get a B1 bomber to do a fly-over in the parade. If he cannot get that plane, he will try to get a C-130 transport plane from the Montana Air National Guard.
The organizers have also put in a request for a Budweiser draft horse team to come to the parade.
Five Choteau residents have been nominated for the grand marshal position and Chamber members will vote this month to select the winner. Parade organizers said they will develop a theme around the grand marshal.
Anyone who wants to help the organizers on the day of the parade is welcome. Volunteers are needed to help with staging, collecting entry fees and judging.
— At 11 a.m. on July 4, the Chamber of Commerce will again put on the “steak fry” at the Choteau Pavilion. This is a meal of pitch-fork fondued steak strips, potatoes, baked beans and hotdogs. Choteau resident Andrea Greyn has volunteered to be the chairperson for the event, which is one of the Chamber’s annual fundraisers. Greyn will need a crew of volunteers to help put on the steak-fry and Chamber members are encouraged to volunteer to work the event if they can.
— Also planned for July 4 will be the “Let Freedom Run” fun run (usually at 8 a.m.) and the American Legion Rodeo’s main event at 2 p.m. A fireworks display at dusk will cap off the day.
In other business at the Chamber meeting, Secretary Jennifer Asselstine reported that membership is now at 89 businesses, individuals and organizations. The board has established an operations reserve fund that will be funded through a deposit of 10% of the annual dues paid each year until it reaches an amount where it could fund the Chamber for a year. The first deposit of $612 has been made.
The Chamber has $9,477 in its checking account as it prepares for summer events, she said.
The board has also approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Choteau for the operation of the Choteau Visitors Center from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The Visitors Center will open on May 27 and Chamber is looking for volunteers to work several day shifts at the center.
Asselstine said people don’t need to have the answers to everything that visitors might ask. “What they are looking for is a welcoming smile,” she said.
Chamber President Steve Dogiakos said, “It’s a lot of fun to be there.”
The Visitors Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily but is only staffed a limited number of hours.
In more efforts to promote Choteau businesses, the next “Chamber After Hours” event will be Thursday, April 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Copper Creek Coffee in its new location. In May, the Flying Bison Mercantile will host an After Hours event.
Dogiakos also said the Chamber website will offer a “Chamber spotlight” twice a month, featuring news from Choteau businesses. Any business with new personnel, new services or any product line changes ar encouraged to submit a news item to both the Chamber and the Choteau Acantha.
First Bank of Montana Vice President Karrie Crabtree reminded business owners that the bank still offers “Choteau Bucks” in denominations of $5 and $20. Businesses can purchase Choteau Bucks from the bank and then use them as prizes or gifts for customers and employees, who can then use the Choteau Bucks as cash at Choteau businesses. Those businesses redeem the Choteau Bucks from First Bank of Montana, and arrangements have been made to allow businesses that don’t bank at First Bank to still accept and redeem the Choteau Bucks.