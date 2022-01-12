One of the most common New Year’s resolutions is to get fit and improve one’s health. With that in mind, the Teton County Health Department is opening a new and improved round of its 12-month “Healthy Tracks, Journey to Wellness” course.
Originally designed as a diabetes prevention course, the Teton County Health Department is making the program available to anyone interested in making a long-term commitment to living a healthier lifestyle.
“We’ve opened up to go far beyond diabetes. Now, it’s really for anyone wanting to learn about nutrition, exercise and wellness,” said BreannaMae Lindgren, the chronic disease prevention coordinator for the county. “I am hopeful that more people will get excited about the program this year.”
The program is developed from evidence-based strategies to help adults at risk of Type 2 diabetes live a healthy lifestyle. Because Teton County has a relatively small population, diabetes isn’t as big of a problem as it once was, Lindgren explained. The same practices that help prevent diabetes, however, can also be applied to the prevention or of many other health problems.
For example, Lindgren explains that she herself has been diagnosed with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder in women that often causes enlarged ovaries with cysts, excess androgens (male sex hormones), insulin resistance, irregular menstruation and infertility.
“I have PCOS, so I do talk about it in the class. Women with PCOS do have a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes. And it is seen to be affecting more and more women of childbearing age. Some have to manage diets or go on Metformin (a drug made for diabetics to manage blood sugar levels) so there are a lot of crossovers with this course into other areas of health,” Lindgren said.
The 2022 Healthy Tracks course is expected to begin in February, when an online platform that is being developed at the state level is expected to be complete. Participants are welcome to attend the course in person, online or in a mixture of the two. The group meets once a week to discuss nutrition, wellness and exercise topics and develop healthy goals. Right now, they are meeting at Living the Word Church in Choteau every Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. This coming year, Lindgren says she is planning to offer a noon meeting time, as well.
The cost is $150 per person for the entire year (with married couples charged as one person) and includes access to the Fit Choteau gym and any of the classes the gym offers. There are also scholarships and fee waivers available for anyone unable to pay. Participants must be 18 years or older to join. Anyone interested in learning more or signing up for the program is encouraged to contact Lindgren at the Health Department by calling 406-466-2562.