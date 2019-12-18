Reinke Manufacturing, a global leader in irrigation systems and technology, has recognized RPH Irrigation Services, with locations in Lethbridge, Strathmore and Taber, Alberta, and in Choteau as its top selling dealership throughout the United States and Canada.
RPH Irrigation Services was also recognized as the top selling dealership in the Northwest Territory and its company locations received the Diamond and Gold Reinke Pride awards for their marketing year success. They were honored during Reinke’s annual convention.
“I want to congratulate and thank RPH Irrigation Service on receiving these top awards,” said Reinke Vice President of North American Irrigation Sales Mark Mesloh. “Reinke appreciates the dedication they have shown to the growers in their area. We are very proud to work with them and have them representing Reinke.”
Reinke dealerships from across the United States and Canada gather each year to attend the company’s sales convention. This year, Reinke dealers met in Kansas City, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah and Charlotte, North Carolina. The awards recognized select Reinke dealers for their hard work, commitment to the higher standards of being 100% Reinke Certified and for their dedication to sales and marketing efforts throughout the past year.
The Reinke Pride awards are determined as part of an incentive program that distinguishes superior achievement levels according to an evaluation based on a dealership’s exterior and interior housekeeping and maintenance, indoor and outdoor displays, safety, retail environment, merchandising, professionalism, promotions, event participation and market share.