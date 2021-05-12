May is National Beef Month and the perfect time to recognize the Teton County CattleWomen who have been promoting Montana beef through education and community events for 45 years.
The mission of the Montana CattleWomen is to support the livestock industry and its environment through communications, education and legislative activities. Members of the local group echo that mission and say their goal is to positively educate consumers about their industry and the beef products they provide.
Montana CattleWomen is a diverse group of women scattered throughout the state who share a passion for producing high quality beef. The Teton County CattleWomen, which is affiliated with the state organization, involves women from a range of ages. They have a core group of active members from throughout the county. As with every organization, membership has been declining in recent years, but they are hoping to buck the trend and add new members.
Originally known as the CowBelles, the group held an organizational meeting at the Choteau Public Library in March of 1976 with the state president in attendance to explain the organization and its objectives. Women from throughout the county attended the meeting. The state officers emphasized that the organization is open to anyone who is interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef. Members of the group today said the original goal is still true.
The first election of officers was held on April 2 of the same year with Chi McCuin of Bynum as the president. Other officers were Helen Yeager of Choteau, Laura Page of Bynum, Anita Jones of Bynum, Betty Jo Malone of Bynum, Helen Hodgskiss of Choteau and Agnes Kolste of Fairfield. Today’s officers are Wendy Martin of Pendroy as president, Kylee Dellwo of Choteau the vice president, Misti Redland of Choteau the secretary and Jackie Weist of Choteau is the treasurer.
The group’s first regular meeting was held in May of 1976 and their first event was serving lunch at the Sunset Ranch Red Angus’s first production sale for Pete Lear on the Fairfield Bench.
Much like today, the monthly meetings from the beginning consisted of planning for events, discussing current issues associated with the industry and sharing educational outreach ideas.
Club members who have been with the group for many years said originally the meetings were an avenue for the ranch wives to gather not just for business but also for social time. “They ditched the men for a night,” one member said. Today, the club members still enjoy the social aspect of the group but more members work outside the home now, which limits time for gathering.
Fortunately, the members have captured the history of the club in a leather-bound scrapbook. The pages are filled with newspaper clippings and pictures to memorialize each event.
One of the largest events residents will remember is the Agriculture Day Activities held in the spring, sponsored by the CowBelles. Timed with Ag Day, the event highlighted American agriculture. It started off simply, with members serving beef samples to the public at area grocery stores, making special presentations to area businesses, and showing an education and promotional movie about agriculture issues. It grew and was held for many years at the Choteau Pavilion with more than 25 exhibitors on hand, along with demonstrations and prizes. The day concluded with a program featuring an ag topic of interest by guest speakers from around the state. Club members were known for presenting memorable skits. The Ag Day observance was well attended from residents throughout the county.
Popular events at a few of the Ag Day celebrations were a greased pig contest and youngsters riding sheep. For years, the group also awarded the parents of the first baby born closest to Father’s Day with packages of cut, frozen beef matching the baby’s weight.
The pictures show numerous floats created by the club for the Fourth of July parade and community parades in Fairfield and Dutton.
Other highlights featured the club participating in a Good Housekeeping quilt contest by making a quilt with squares featuring local brands; sponsoring a barn dance in 1976 at the Lloyd Hodgskiss Ranch with music by Cliff’s Rhythmaires that cost couples $3 to attend and singles $1.50 to attend; taking part in the state Beef Cook-off program and presenting prize funds for the winners and featured cook of the week with beef recipes in the local newspapers. They also sponsored microwave and slow-cooker classes featuring beef recipes.
The group has been very active in the area schools in the past and continues today. They provide a yearly scholarship for a graduating senior from a Teton County school and hold an ag education class for fourth graders that walks them through the beef life cycle. When possible, the students go on a field trip to see firsthand how it works. They have sponsored Ag Day poster contests and speech contests, donated to books to school libraries, provided beef topic coloring books and a hosted a Halloween party and held a teachers’ appreciation night.
The members spoke about the field trips and how important they have become with many of the students farther and farther removed from the ag industry. “At one point, most of the students attending rural schools lived on farms or at least their families did,” one club member said. “Today that is not the case. The ag education class for the fourth graders provides a way to bridges the gap in lost of knowledge of where beef is raised and the process.”
Education is a big component of the organization. The Montana CattleWomen offer a variety of educational learning experiences and activities for a range of ages/classes for free.
For the members, this is their lifestyle. Through CattleWomen, they are happy to share their knowledge to help area residents learn more about purchasing and preparing beef and the industry as a whole, Martin said.
Fundraising has always been a key to providing the educational portion.
Over the years, the group has sold napkins featuring Teton County ag producers’ brands that have been featured in area restaurants. They serve beef at various events around the county, from the Fourth of July rodeo to weddings and area meetings. They have held chili feeds and done 50/50 sales as well as raffles. They also volunteer when asked and have helped with local benefits.
The group welcomes area women who would like to learn more about the Teton County CattleWomen or who want to join. “We would love to add new members from throughout the county who are associated with or wanting to promote agriculture and the beef industry,” Martin said. “It would be exciting to expand the group and have a larger group to share new ideas and workload for events.”
Annual membership dues are $10 to belong to the local chapter and $25 for the state organization.
The local club meets on the first Wednesday of each month. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room of John Henry’s in Choteau. For additional information on the meetings or the organization, contact Martin at 406-750-5586.
A poem found in the scrapbook from 1984, written by the late Valerie Larson of Choteau said: “The Bells are made of copper, / the hearts are made of Gold, / the tongues are touched with silver and bass is what makes them bold. / Now, if you put them all together, with humor and elbow grease, / you’ll find you’ve got / A CowBelle and friends … there’s the beef.”