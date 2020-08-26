The Montana Department of Transportation bridge project on Secondary Highway 21 is almost complete.
All bridge work has been completed and chip sealing has occurred on various areas between Dry Creek and Simms Creek. Temporary lane striping will be in place until it is replaced with permanent epoxy striping. Permanent striping isn’t expected to start until mid to late September. Seeding will occur off the roadway in October. Both operations of striping and seeding will have very little impact to traffic.
The project included a number of locations on Montana-21 west of Simms to just east of Augusta. Bridges and stock passes that were built in the 1930s and were very narrow have been replaced.
The road is now open to all traffic.