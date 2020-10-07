Online pre-bidding for the 31st annual Shadows of the Past Art Auction started Oct. 1, but most art collectors and philanthropic donors are waiting for the main event: the in-person and simultaneous live webcast auction at jerrycollinsauctions.hibid.com on Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. (Pre-bidding will close at 5 p.m. on Oct. 17.)
In-person bidding is limited to a few distanced group tables of six to eight people, accommodating up to 50 people total. Groups could reserve a table for $1,000. By last week, all tables had been reserved. There is still unlimited availability for folks to bid online, however.
“Being a health organization, we understand the importance of taking all the necessary precautions for COVID-19,” said BTMC Foundation Director Annie Olson. “We are excited to open up this year’s auction to a much wider audience. In previous years, we were limited to 200 bidders. That made us unique, but it’s also exciting to see how a wider audience of bidders can benefit this cause.”
The proceeds from the art auction will go toward replacing a Chem Analyzer in the laboratory at Benefis Teton Medical Center. Eight pieces of art in the auction come from a generous donation from the Kip and Odette Mortensen collection. These pieces were bought from various art auctions in Montana, including the Shadows of the Past. The entire profit from these pieces will go directly to the Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation.
The public has several chances to see the artwork in person before the auction. Eighty four fine art pieces are in this year’s lineup: 39 in the silent auction and 45 in the live. The art is now on display at First Bank of Montana on Choteau’s Main Avenue. “We really want to thank the bank for all the support they’ve shown us. This wouldn’t be possible without them,” Olson said.
Closer to the main event, the art will be moved to the Pavilion for two previews: one on Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m. and the other on Oct. 17 from 1-4 p.m. Wearing facial masks and socially distancing from others at the previews is required.
Also new this year, online bidders will be encouraged to take the party home with them with “party baskets.” The BTMC Foundation will be offering baskets containing a selection of beer, wine, meat, cheese, crackers and sweets that people can purchase and take home with them to enjoy while they watch and participate in the online auction. Baskets will be sold at both the above-mentioned art previews. Only 12 baskets are available; to reserve one, call Olson at 466-6039.