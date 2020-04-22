Montana’s 17th annual Young Ag Leadership Conference (YALC) is set to take place Oct. 16-18 at the Heritage Inn in Great Falls.
Young people involved and interested in agriculture ages 18-40 are invited to attend this one-of-a-kind conference where leadership, personal development, education and networking take center stage.
Planning is in the works to bring in an exciting lineup of speakers, entertainment, tours and more. YALC’s action-packed program is planned specifically with young agriculturalists in mind by representatives from each of these fine Montana Ag organizations: Montana 4-H Foundation, Montana Wool Growers Association, Montana Grain Growers Association, Montana Farm Bureau Federation, Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni, Montana FFA Foundation, Montana State University College of Agriculture, Montana Stockgrowers Association and Montana Farmers Union.
Follow @mtyalc on Facebook, Instagram and www.mtyalc.com for updates. For questions regarding the 2020 Young Ag Leadership Conference, contact Leah Johnson at leah.nelson.johnson@gmail.com.