May 18 — 8:45 a.m., campers near Freezout Wildlife Production Area spotted a possible package of marijuana over the weekend and left a message for a Fish, Wildlife and Park ranger who in turn contacted the Sheriff’s Office to pick up the package.
— 9:41 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possibly suicidal person.
May 19 — 6:14 a.m., motorist reported hitting and killing an antelope on Secondary Highway 219.
— 11:50 a.m., Power ambulance transported a patient from 200 Teton Ave. to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 2:34/2:37 p.m., Child Abuse Hotline contacted the Sheriff’s Office with two tips in Fairfield.
— 3:51 p.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted in locating a minor in Choteau.
May 20 — 1:37 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 14 15th Ave. N.E. to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:38 a.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aid, transporting a patient from 140 N. Floweree Ave. in Cascade County to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 1:47 p.m., Choteau resident reported a bad check from a private sale.
— 4:49 p.m., Sheriff’s Office handled a person who needed to be booked on a Justice Court order.
May 21 — 10:43 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 13345 Montana Highway 200 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 4:34 p.m., deputy investigated a report of an erratic driver in Choteau.
— 5:35 p.m., deputy and Choteau ambulance crew responded to Second Avenue Southwest for a woman possibly in need of medical attention.
May 22 — 7:53 a.m., Fish, Wildlife and Parks agent took care of a deer injured by a motorist on Secondary Highway 408
— 9:48 a.m., Choteau resident reported a woman without clothing sitting in her front yard.
— 12:47 p.m., a relative reported the death of a family member in Teton County to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 2:39 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency 201 14th Ave. N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:15 p.m., Power resident reported an ongoing issue with a neighbor.
— 9: p.m., Dutton resident informed the Sheriff’s Office of potential vandalism to a vehicle.
— 9:26 p.m., Choteau resident reported concern for the welfare of a child riding a bicycle on U.S. Highway 89.
— 9:33 p.m., deputy arrested a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol in Dutton.
— 11:34 p.m., deputy checked out a residence in Choteau where the homeowner had heard a suspicious noise.
May 23 — 1:12 p.m., Fairfield resident notified the Sheriff’s Office of a dispute with a neighbor.
— 6:55 p.m., Choteau resident reported two trailers that are on their property without permission.
May 24 — 10:34 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
May 25 — 10:32 a.m., deputy spoke with an individual shooting gophers in a residential area off Airport Road.
— 11:09 a.m., deputy attempted to locate a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on U.S. Highway 89.
— 2:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 292 Eighth Lane N.E. Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department also responded to secure a landing site for Mercy Flight but the helicopter was canceled and the patient was taken to Benefis by ground ambulance.
— 9:57 p.m., deputy investigated a report from a man being threatened by an individual with a weapon in Dutton.
May 26 — 7:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a possible overdose and transported a patient to Benefis.
May 27 — 3:06 a.m., deputy checked on a residence with an open garage and side door.
— 2:31 p.m., Fairfield resident reported possible identity theft.
— 3:57 p.m., Northwestern Energy requested assistance in evacuating residence from 719 Second Ave. N.E. following a report of a faint gas smell. Upon future investigation it was determined the homeowner wasn’t present at the time of the call.
— 9:17 p.m., motorist reported livestock at large on Secondary Highway 220 causing a traffic concern.
May 28 — 7:39 a.m., an alarm company reported a commercial alarm at a Choteau business.
— 8:20 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported hitting a deer, causing damaging to his vehicle and killing the animal.
— 10:53 a.m., Choteau resident reported an abandoned trailer on his property.
— 3:27 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a man sitting in front of a Fairfield business and gave him something to eat.
— 5:19 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a family member.
— 6:33 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible shot being fired at the vehicle her daughter was driving. Nobody was injured.
— 7:08 p.m., Fairfield resident reported shots being fired from a vehicle on First Road South between Seventh and Eighth Lane.
— 7:58 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an irrigation pivot watering the road on Ninth Lane and Fifth Road.
— 8:21 p.m., deputy assisted with a family matter in Choteau.
May 29 — 5:21 a.m., deputy assisted a man walking along U.S. Highway 89 near the Fish and Game buildings and transported him to Pondera County.
— 11:08 a.m., rural Choteau resident reported a grizzly bear in their front yard on Fifth Lane N.W.
— 11:47 a.m., deputy assisted with the search of a man in Bynum who had wandered off from a caregiver.
— 12:10 p.m., Fairfield resident reported the same irrigation pivot that was reported the day before is spraying water on the road again.
— 9:53 p.m., deputy helped move cattle causing a traffic concern on Secondary Highway 431 and attempted to locate the owner.
— 10:11 p.m., deputy investigated report by a Choteau resident of a dog that had been barking non-stop for a long time.
May 30 — 12:20 a.m., motorist on Secondary Highway 220 reported horses causing a traffic concern.
— 4:29 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 102 First Ave. S.W. The patient refused transported upon arrival.
— 7:35 p.m., Dutton resident reported an abandoned vehicle by the Mini Storage just off Interstate 15.
— 9:01 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a loud house party which had been going on for a long time.
— 10:15 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident on Teton Canyon Road near Eureka Lake.
From May 18-30, deputies issued two warnings for speeding and stop sign violation and one for failure to dim headlights and one citation each for failure to provide proof of insurance and illegally passing in a no-passing zone.