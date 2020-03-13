Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau on March 12 approved a “no visitors” policy for the hospital in a move designed to protect the facility’s 19 vulnerable long-term care residents as well as hospital employees who will be on the front lines if or when coronavirus reaches rural Montana.
Chief Operating Officer Susan Murphy on Thursday afternoon said business as usual will continue for patients seeing providers in the community clinic, seeking treatment in the emergency room or accessing laboratory, physical therapy or X-ray services or coming to BTMC to see any of the visiting specialists or to get mammograms when the mobile mammography unit is here. This new policy, however, will prohibit anyone except a patient coming to the facility for services from entering the hospital.
Murphy said anyone who experiences symptoms of the COVID-19 illness caused by the novel 2019 coronavirus should call the clinic at 466-6085 and speak with a receptionist or a nurse before coming to the clinic. She said the clinic staff and the Health Department staff would work with potential coronavirus patients to make sure their medical needs are met while at the same time limiting the potential for a sick person to expose others to the illness, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
Murphy said BTMC, a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital, is following the protocols established by its parent company, Benefis Health System in Great Falls, and is working with the Teton County Health Department as well. BTMC staff will participate in a public information meeting on the county’s planned coronavirus response on March 18 at 2 p.m. in the Courthouse Annex meeting room in Choteau.
Murphy said that BTMC has instituted screening procedures for all people entering the hospital, including outpatients and staff members. During this time, she said, the facility’s activities staff will work to make sure, as they currently do, that long-term care residents have activities and entertainment. Families will be able to talk with their loved ones on the phone or on computers or tablets via a video-chatting program. Families who need assistance to set up video chat times with their loved ones can contact BTMC Director of Nursing Penny Smoot at 466-5763.
As of Thursday afternoon, Montana does not have any known cases of COVID-19 illness though an elderly Lake County woman was diagnosed with the illness while visiting in Maryland. The Montana Governor’s Office said this woman has not been in Montana since November 2019 and was not exposed to the illness in this state.