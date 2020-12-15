The Teton County Food Pantry volunteers have many to thank for helping with the Christmas project, which allowed 102 families to receive more than 10,700 pounds of food.
Katie Adams, the head “packer,” filled the boxes with her amazing team of volunteers: Laurie Jorden, Helen Maier, Karen Ferris, Jean Dale and Sharon Hoyt. Volunteers were set up in socially distanced one-hour shifts so no one would be in the indoor area for a long time.
Distribution was done as a drive through, with those receiving boxes remaining in their vehicles while volunteers loaded the boxes.
Ron and Becky Rosholt and Lynn Habel and her grandson delivered to the Dutton families, while Loren Dunk in Power and Joe and Cathy Campbell made the rounds to the Bynum and Pendroy areas.
Food Pantry volunteer Linda Sentz said the pantry appreciates all the donations of food and money that make it possible to provide the holiday boxes. Sentz said they appreciate the support and help the pantry receives this time of year, but really throughout the whole year. The Choteau Lions Club is one of those groups that volunteer often. The members unload the truck from the Montana Foodbank Network every six weeks. “Their support is appreciated,” Sentz said.
Sentz said the pantry is starting the new year in excellent financial shape, thanks to donations from Leslie Kesler and the “Painting for Pantries” initiative, Kyona Yeager’s Biggest Drive, major businesses, nonprofits and private individuals.
There is still plenty of food, so anyone in need of extra food for Christmas, please call Sentz at 781-4650, Hoyt at 466-3758 or Adams at 509-847-9488.