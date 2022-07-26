The public is welcome to attend a planning meeting for a community-wide benefit to raise money for humanitarian aid to the victims of the war in Ukraine. The meeting will start July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Choteau City Office.
The benefit is the brainchild of engineer and former LDS Bishop Chris Evensen, who is enlisting support of local civic organizations and churches to bring the Choteau community together for beneficial service.
“We are blessed to live in a community that marvelously rallies, time and time again, to help those in need, whether the need be caused by death, accident, illness, natural disaster, etc.,” Evensen wrote in his letter to the churches of Choteau. “As followers of Christ let us come together as a committee to develop a plan to engage the entire community of Choteau in a benefit for the Ukrainians and in so doing, lift the Ukrainians in need, and lift our own community in united service.”
While Evensen has started the service project by reaching out to church leaders, he does not want the churches to be the focus of the event. “Just to be clear, this benefit is not intended to be a ‘church thing,’” he wrote. “This is intended to a ‘community of Choteau thing.’ We are just taking the initiative as community members to help our entire community accomplish the benefit. This is equally for the religious as for the irreligious. Compassion is not bound by the by people of belief or disbelief as our community demonstrates again and again.”
As partially planned at a previous meeting, the benefit would establish August as a month of giving with donation cans placed at participating businesses and other locations. Then, the group is planning a Ukrainian flag parade on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 20, community members would be invited to have garage sales and to donate all or a share of proceeds to the benefit.
At 5:30 p.m., there would be a community potluck in the Choteau City Park with a benefit corn-hole tournament for all ages, craft vendors tables, live music and other activities, with proceeds from these activities going to the benefit.
Evensen said the planning group hopes to raise $15,000 to be donated to a humanitarian aid organization which would guarantee that all money donated would directly aid the victims of the war. The planning group will research various aid organizations and will pick one that meets the criteria.
Those groups invited to send stakeholders to help with the project include all the churches in Choteau, the Choteau Lions Club, the Choteau Soroptimists, the city of Choteau mayor and council. Other organizations, including 4-H and Scouts, are also welcome to join as are any other individuals, groups or businesses that want to come together and help this worthy cause.