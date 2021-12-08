High, gusty winds battered most of the Rocky Mountain Front and the central plains in Montana on Dec. 1, sparking large fires between Browning and Cut Bank, outside of Great Falls and in Judith Basin and Fergus counties. Wind gusts in Teton County toppled trees, damaged roofs, knocked down fences and crumpled irrigation pivots. Winds caused a power failure that affected all NorthWestern Energy power customers in and near Choteau.
The National Weather Service in Great Falls on Dec. 1 issued a warning for strong winds and fire danger as warm southwest winds blasted across the region. It was 61 degrees on Dec. 1 at 8 a.m. in Choteau. The NWS issued a Red Flag warning for most of the north-central plains in Montana with wind gusts of 95 mph expected along the Rocky Mountain Front with gusts 60-70 mph elsewhere across the plains.
Area weather stations recorded the following peak wind gusts on Dec. 1: Marias Pass 59 mph at midnight; Dahlman (near Dutton/Power) 52 mph at 1:15 a.m.; Benchmark (west of Augusta) 56 mph at 3:08 a.m.; Browning by U.S. Highway 89 86.4 mph at 4:13 a.m.; Dellwo (near Blackleaf Canyon west of Bynum) 93 mph at 5:30 a.m.; Deep Creek (on the Blackfeet Reservation) 108 mph at 6:21 a.m.; Gleason (on South Fork Teton) 74 mph at 9:09 a.m.; Greenfields Irrigation District 54 mph at 10 a.m.; Rice Ridge 64 mph at 10:15 a.m.; Teton River (west of U.S. Highway 89) 79.7 mph at 10:15 a.m.; Choteau airport 66.7 mph at 10:25 a.m.; MTM49 (northeast of Choteau) 62.7 mph at 10:30 a.m.; Valier 51.3 mph at 12:15 p.m.; Pendroy (Department of Transportation station) 70.2 mph at 2 p.m.; Bynum Livestock (east of Bynum) 59 mph at 2:45 p.m; and McBratney (between Augusta and Choteau) 64 mph at 4:30 p.m.
Choteau weather tracker for the NWS Gary Betcher noted in his daily observations that the wind blew at a steady 30-40 mph all day on Dec. 1 and blew 20-30 mph most of the day on Dec. 2.
NorthWestern Energy crews responded to a reported transformer problem between Choteau and Fairfield that knocked power out for Choteau at about 5:39 a.m. Crews restored power by 10:30 a.m. but the failure caused the postponement of school for Choteau students. School did convene at 10:30 a.m., buses ran and hot lunch was served.
Benefis Teton Medical Center, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Courthouse, the Choteau City Office and the Choteau water and sewer stations all switched to generator power to keep the lights on and essential systems going during the failure.
Teton County Sheriff Keith VanSetten said the county was spared the disastrous fires that raged elsewhere. Both fires in Cascade and Fergus counties destroyed many homes, garages and outbuildings. The West Wind Fire, which started in Judith Basin County and burned into Fergus County, burned more than 10,000 acres and destroyed 25 homes, multiple outbuildings and garages and six businesses in the small town of Denton in Fergus County.
In Teton County, VanSetten said, the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department was paged out at about 8 a.m. Dec. 1 to a report of downed power lines at Teton Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 89. VanSetten said wires were down across the highway and it was closed to traffic for about two hours while power crews worked to safely repair the lines.
The Choteau VFD was paged out again at about 9:50 p.m. for a tree limb on a line in Choteau that caused another 30-minute power outage for the southern portion of Choteau.
VanSetten said a county deputy, the Power ambulance and the Power Volunteer Fire Department were called out at 10:21 a.m., when a woman living in a home at 249 Eighth Road N.E. (west of Power) called to report the wind blowing the northwest corner of her roof off.
“It broke rafters and did physical damage to her home,” he said.
He said the ambulance crew checked the woman for injuries and did not transport her.
VanSetten said he also saw a center pivot that had been crumpled by the wind in a field north of Choteau and said that irrigation equipment belonged to Choteau rancher Lane Yeager.
While the wind was fierce on Dec. 1, VanSetten said it wasn’t the worst wind storm he’s ever seen.
“We’ve had wind all fall. It comes with the warm weather,” he said. “We get these occasionally. This is not the strongest wind I’ve seen by even close. We’ve had many wind experiences that were much more violent than this one was.”
Choteau insurance agents on Monday reported a number of calls from their customers, reporting damage to roofs (mostly lost shingles), damaged pivot irrigation sprinklers and damage to fences and buildings.
Becky Larson with Leavitt Great West Insurance Services in Choteau said she received a few calls about roofs that had lost shingles in the high wind.
We had a few, and I’m surprised we only had a few. Mostly roof damage, lost shingles.
Scott Allaire with Allaire Insurance Agency in Choteau said, “We’ve had quite a few calls regarding structure damage as far as roofs and walls and calls on pivots from farmers.”
He said he got calls about claims from throughout the county and up and down the RMF. He said he had heard from farmers whose irrigation pivots and wheel-lines were damaged or destroyed; one call from a customer who had an outbuilding blown off its foundation north of Choteau; and another who reported his barn in the Sunnyslope area being blown down, among other reports.