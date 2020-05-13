May 4 — 10:04 a.m., an informational call was received regarding a matter in Power.
— 1:16 p.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a hit gas line at 115 Fifth Ave. S.W.
— 3:52 p.m., Choteau resident requested a civil stand by to accompany a woman picking up her things at a relative’s house.
May 5 — 9:52 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 307 First Ave. S. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 12:03 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a call for medical assistance at 816 Fourth St. N.W. The patient refused transport.
— 1:26 p.m., Choteau assistant fire chief helped extinguish a fire in a children’s motorized vehicle at 110 10th Ave. N.E.
— 2:22 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a controlled burn out of control on Secondary Highway 221.
— 4:43 p.m., Dutton resident reported a large loading ramp in the middle of the north bound lane of Interstate 15.
May 6 — 1:30 a.m., deputy responded to a report of an unknown individual causing a disruption at a Power residence off Secondary Highway 431.
May 7 — 8:43 p.m., deputy, Fairfield ambulance and Fairfield VFD responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Secondary Highway 431 and County Line Road.
— 1:38 p.m., deputy responded to a Fairfield residence and assisted with a domestic disturbance.
— 1:48 p.m., dispatch was given a video of two individuals driving on the dock at Eureka Reservoir. The information was turned over to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
— 2:32 p.m., Dutton resident called with legal questions regarding the ramifications of a family matter.
May 8 — 10:21 a.m., Choteau resident shared a safety concern for dog at large near Airport Hill and 11th Avenue that has been aggressive in the past.
— 10:25 a.m., Choteau resident reported an aggressive dog at large on 11th Avenue.
— 9:09 p.m., staff at Front Range Assisted Living requested assistance with a resident not wishing to return to the facility.
May 9 — 9:38 a.m., a possible theft was reported in Fairfield.
— 4:32 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy regarding an issue with his mother’s neighbor.
— 9:05 p.m., Choteau resident reported seeing a bear and cubs south of Choteau cross from one side of the road to the other on U.S. Highway 89, near Old West Lumber.
From May 4-10, deputies issued two citations for speeding, three warnings for speeding and a warning for operating a motor vehicle with no headlights.