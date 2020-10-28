Ingrid Hill, a Power-based consultant whom Teton County has hired to help create a crisis response system for behavioral health crises, has begun her work with surveys of law enforcement officers and first responders.
Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer, at the Board of Health’s September meeting, said the county applied for and received a $36,000 grant from the Addictions Division of the state Department of Public Health and Human Services to fund the work.
Board of Health members attending the meeting were Chairman Tim Sinton, the county’s medical officer and a physician assistant at the Great Falls Clinic Hospital; County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, Choteau contractor Randy Morris, and retired nurses Barbara Shaffer of Dutton and Elaine Sedlack of Choteau. Retired nurse Lin Wright of Fairfield was not present.
Hill, who appeared via video conferencing software, said she grew up in the Bozeman area and moved to Power a few years ago with her husband, Eric. She said she has worked in mental health crisis response systems for a decade and is excited to be working with the county on this system.
So far, Hill has focused on gathering data on the existing system within the county, talking to and surveying law enforcement officers and emergency medical responders. These surveys will help identify the priority areas for improvement.
Preliminary responses suggest that education is needed because people don’t know how to readily access help during a mental health crisis. Hill said developing a decision tree could help responders, for example, determine where the best referral for services would be.
The biggest shortfall she has seen in Teton County’s system so far, she said, is, overwhelmingly, a lack of knowledge. Another obstacle is the lack of providers and coping with the prejudice shown to people who have mental health needs.
“I feel very confident that we will be able to find ways to alleviate these obstacles,” she said, adding that one of the solutions she will be considering is how Teton County could have a trained mental health counselor available to go out on crisis calls with first responders and law enforcement. Another solution is to provide more training in mental health crisis management for law officers and first responders.
In other action, the board:
•Reviewed the Public Health Emergency Preparedness chempack plan. The board is reviewing multiple plans from the PHEP plan, updating and changing the individual plans as needed.
•Heard from Moyer that the TCHD and Benefis Teton Medical Center, which typically work cooperatively on updating their community health needs assessment, are planning to call for proposals from outside consultants to do the update this year since the pandemic is preventing the two entities from being able to get the update done in a timely manner. The community needs assessment has to be updated every three years. Moyer said TCHD and BTMC already collected focus group data, but the consultant would be hired to analyze the data, conduct a survey, write the plan and schedule community meetings to prioritize issues.
•Heard from Dawn Gunderson, the CONNECT referral system coordinator with the TCHD on the roll-out of the grant-funded electronic referral system, which allows participating businesses, agencies and organizations to send referrals for clients online in hopes of making sure that people in need reach those who can provide them with appropriate services. Referrals can be for any type of assistance including food, dental care, medical care, mental health care, social services, school and more. Gunderson said 44 agencies in the county have signed up to be part of the program. Gunderson said Teton County will be the first county in Region 5 to put the program into effect. Once it is established here, she said, the focus will shift to rolling it out in Pondera, Liberty, Tool, Glacier and Chouteau counties and on the Blackfeet Reservation.
•Heard from County Sanitarian Austin Moyer that he is continuing to work with landowners on the replacement of failed septic systems and is encouraging homeowners to pump their systems every five years and make sure they are maintaining them well. “A little bit of maintenance will go a long way,” he said.
He also said that the public schools in Teton County are doing a great job of keeping their cafeterias clean and operational, delivering food to students and children throughout the county. “I was very impressed with what they are doing,” he said of his visit to Fairfield Public Schools.
He said that the restrictions on restaurants in the county are continuing to be a financial hardship for these small mom and pop businesses. The Rose Room in Pendroy closed after the death of co-owner Bob Sheeler, he said, and in Choteau Foster’s Farmacy downsized and moved into the Copper Creek Coffee building. In Dutton, Mike’s Club is for sale but Lily Bean coffee is doing well.
He added that he is working with the Choteau Lions Club and Soroptimists on whether they will be putting on a community Thanksgiving dinner this fall, using a take-out or delivery plan rather than having people gather for a family-style, sit-down dinner.
•Set the board’s next regular meeting for Dec. 16 at 8 a.m.