Teton County on Monday had 33 active cases of COVID-19 and had 69 new confirmed cases from Jan. 24 to 31, according to Public Health Nurse Marcia Quillan.
Quillan said it appears that most cases are of the omicron variant, which continues to circulate throughout the county and in most county schools, though numbers are dropping compared to two weeks ago.
Quillan said the county has only one person hospitalized because of COVID-19 and has had no new deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, 45% of eligible county residents have been fully vaccinated. There have been 18 deaths, 1,114 recoveries and 1,175 cumulative confirmed cases.
Quillan said the Teton County Health Department has received about 1,200 at-home COVID-19 test kits from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and will be making them available.
“These are a limited resource and are for individuals in Teton County who have difficulty accessing COVID-19 testing,” the TCHD said in a flyer about the test kits.
Because the supply is limited, she said, the TCHD is prioritizing those tests to people who who have COVID symptoms; or are unvaccinated and in quarantine because of an exposure to COVID-19; or are vaccinated and have been identified as a close contact. The limit is one kit per person in a household.
People who don’t fit those criteria are encouraged to purchase at-home test kits from drug stores and online retailers.
Each kit contains two tests because a single negative result should not be used to rule out COVID-19 if a person continues to have symptoms. If the first test comes back negative and a person is still having symptoms, that person should stay home and repeat with the second test in the kit as indicated on the instructions, and then follow up with a healthcare provider about next steps.
Distribution sites for the test kits are the TCHD at 905 Fourth St. N.W. in Choteau, 406-466-2562; Power Public Schools, 402 Teton Ave. in Power, 406-463-2251 or 406-781-2757; or the Fairfield Food Pantry, 603 Central Ave., in Fairfield, 406-590-3150.
Those seeking to access the kits should call ahead to the distribution site. Those who are sick should try to arrange for someone else to pick up the test kit. If no one can help, people who are sick should wear a mask when they go to pick up their kit.
The TCHD said it is “very important that individuals report all (both negative and positive) results using the instructions provided in your test kit.”
Also, Quillan noted, these kits are not accepted for travel testing.
Quillan said the TCHD will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at the department in Choteau from 11 to noon daily. People needing tests are asked to call in advance and to stay in their cars for the rapid tests.
The TCHD will also continue to offer vaccination clinics for those 5 and older on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon through February. She also noted that Moderna has now received full Food and Drug Administration approval for its two-dose vaccine for people 18 and older. The vaccine is no longer under an FDA Emergency Use Approval. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those 16 and older has already received full FDA approval.
Quillan said rates of seasonal influenza remain low with the county only having three confirmed cases so far, but there are colds and the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), which can cause cold-like symptoms, being reported in adults in the county. “If you’re sick, get tested and stay home,” she said.