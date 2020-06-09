Teton County voters on June 2 approved changing county elected offices from a partisan basis to a nonpartisan basis, according to unofficial election results released by the Teton County Election Administrator.
With all five county precincts reporting, 1,238 voters voted in favor of the change while 823 voters voted against it, wishing to stay with the partisan scheme now used. The change will not affect elections until 2021.
Election administrator Paula Jaconetty said the mail-ballot primary election went smoothly and thanked her election office staff and judges for their work. Final unofficial results were released shortly after 10 p.m. on election day.
The elections office sent out 3,265 ballots to active voters for the primary election. Jaconetty said 72.4% of active Teton County voters cast ballots in the election. The overall turnout (including inactive voters) was 66.9%. The county received 2,613 ballots by the 8 p.m. June 2 deadline.
In other county races, former Teton County Commissioner Sam Carlson of Fairfield received 1,138 votes to become the Republican nominee for the six-year term as the District 1 commissioner. Carlson has no general election opponent. In the primary election, his opponent, Charles Brown, also of Fairfield, withdrew before the election. His name, however, still appeared on the GOP primary ballot and he received 532 votes.
In regional, statewide and national races, the Montana Secretary of State’s office reported the following results with all 663 precincts across the state reporting. The top vote getters on each party’s primary ballot will face each other in the November general election.
GOP primary races
•President: Donald Trump (incumbent), 199,553 votes.
•U.S. Senator: Steve Daines (incumbent), 192,331; John Driscoll, 13,899; Daniel R. Larson 12,284.
•U.S. Representative: Matt Rosendale, 104,287; Corey Stapleton, 71,593; Debra Lamm, 14,418; Joe Dooling, 13,689; Mark McGinley, 7,790; John Evankovich, 3,965.
•Montana Governor/Lt. Governor: Greg Gianforte/Kristen Juras, 118,884; Tim Fox/Jon Knokey, 60,618; Al Olszewski/Ken Bogner, 42,953.
•Secretary of State: Christi Jacobsen, 57,749; Scott Sales, 49,596; Brad Johnson, 45,388; Forrest Mandeville, 20,258; Bowen Greenwood, 14,036; Kurt Johnson, 9,321.
•Attorney General: Austin Knudsen, 116,113; Jon Bennion, 78,161.
•Troy Downing, 97,053; Scott Tuxbury, 58,085; Nelly Nicol, 39,172.
•Superintendent of Public Instruction: Elsie Arntzen (incumbent), 177,595.
•House District 17: Ross Fitzgerald (incumbent), 2,634.
•Teton County Clerk of Court: Lisa Sinton (incumbent), 1,680, running unopposed.
Democratic primary races
•President: Joe Biden, 111,340; Bernie Sanders, 21,966; Elizabeth Warren, 11,941.
•U.S. Senator: Steve Bullock, 144,491; John Mues, 3,723; Mike Knoles, 3,142.
•U.S. Representative: Kathleen Williams, 133,003; Tim Winter, 15,633.
•Montana Governor/Lt. Governor: Mike Cooney/Casey Schreiner, 81,234; Whitney Williams/Buzz Mattelin, 66,878.
•Secretary of State: Bryce Bennett, 129,685.
•Attorney General: Raph Graybill, 79,772; Kimberly Dudik, 59,963.
•State Auditor: Shane Morigeau, 78,374; Mike Winsor, 49,064.
•Superintendent of Public Instruction: Melissa Romano, 132,351.
•House District 17: Barnett Sporkin-Morrison, 820.
Nonpartisan races
•Montana Supreme Court Justice #6: Jim Shea (incumbent), 297,992, running unopposed.
•Montana Supreme Court Justice #5: Laurie McKinnon (incumbent) 169,000; Mike Black, 94,090; Mars Scott, 53,890. McKinnon and Black advance to the general election.