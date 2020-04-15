The Choteau Area Port Authority met via Zoom on March 26 to abide by social distancing restrictions and discussed what the group’s role should be in the community in light of the 2019 novel coronavirus.
CAPA member Steve Dogiakos said he had been keeping up with Great Falls Development Authority and said that GFDA had a follow-up discussion on the Montana Economic Opportunity Workgroup of providers aiming to help business owners.
“They were discussing how to get information out. I brought up folks in our community who aren’t as tech savvy and asked, ‘What do you think the best practice is to get a hold of these folks?’ They said they’d work with radio and TV stations to do a question and answer session once a week. I think that’s going to be our best bet, if we can offer them assistance with that,” Dogiakos said.
“Steve and I can also put a letter to the editor in the Acantha letting people know what resources are available to them and if they need assistance, whom to contact,” said Chairwoman Mary Sexton. Dogiakos added that he’d also remain active on Facebook to get the word out.
The group’s main priority in sharing information, they agreed, would be ensuring that the information is accurate and reliable.
“From GFDA’s perspective, they’re only posting stuff that they’re 100% certain it’s the truth. I think if we do this, that needs to be our philosophy as well,” Dogiakos said.
Awarding bids
In other action, the group awarded two bids to the Choteau Acantha: one to work on CAPA’s branding and marketing project, and one to work on an interactive recreation/trails mapping system. “We already contracted with the Acantha for the trails map in a special meeting, but we have to pass a resolution saying we’ll be the authorizing agent that will administer the grant,” Sexton explained.
Dogiakos abstained from discussing or voting on these matters, saying that it would be a conflict of interest as the Acantha may subcontract some of the work to him.
“While the two other contractors for the branding and marketing project definitely had skills, the Acantha knows Choteau,” said Sexton.
Child care project
Gloria O’Rourke with the Montana Economic Developers Association, looking at the CAPA child care survey results online, said the survey had received 33 responses and the last response was on March 20. The group decided to close the survey and work with the information they received to determine their next steps.
“We’ve had two tours of the old hospital building, and the inspection was pretty positive. The main thing it would need is to have egress windows put in place,” said Blair Patton, the point man for the childcare project. “We would like to move forward on three scenarios: purchasing the building, renting the mental health section or renting the whole upstairs.”
In other action, the group:
•Approved minutes from their January and February meetings (even though they didn’t have a quorum for the February meeting) and approved minutes from the special meeting on March 2.
•Hired Signs Now, a company out of Helena, to create recreational opportunity signs as part of the Rural Development Block Grant project.
•Announced they received video files for the marketing project, and agreed to look over them more closely before sending final payment.
•Voted to allow a budget amendment to the Yoga Festival grant, in case the festival needs to be postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.