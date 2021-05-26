The Choteau Lions Swim Team is now signing up children 6 to 19 for the 2021 swim season.
The swim season will start the second week of June and go through the end of July. Swimmers wanting to compete must have a general knowledge of swimming. Dues are $30 per swimmer, and swimmers will also need a team suit, cap and googles.
Choteau will host a swim meet July 17-18.
For more information and a signup sheet, contact Coach Sheri Wilkerson at 406-698-3650 or Jill Yeager at 40-6808-1104 or Janelle Tschida at 406-590-1126.