The next Choteau community Red Cross blood drive is set for Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion.
Because of the rise of COVID-19, it is a challenge to meet the demands for blood at the surrounding hospitals. There is a critical need now for all blood types. All eligible blood donors are urged to make appointments and come share the gift of life at the drive.
To make appointments, call the American Red Cross at 868-0911 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code, “Choteau.” Youth ages 16 and older can donate blood with a signed parental consent form. These consent forms will be available at the registration table the day of the drive. Parents can come and sign the form at the drive and have it waiting for the young donor at the registration table.
The day of the drive, donors can start the donation process before leaving home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from their mobile device or Blood Donor App. Learn more at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass. Remember this can only be done the day of your appointment.
At the drive, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. To ensure your best experience donating blood, prepare now by eating high-protein foods and healthy snacks. Drinking plenty of water to be well hydrated is very important. It is always a good plan to come to the drive with good nutrition and hydration under your belt.
“Even with all the chaos swirling around in the world, we can do much good by helping others in their time of need by sharing a simple blood donation,” organizer Marilee Stott says. “Thank you, Choteau, for your support for this great cause. Thank you for being on the team to save lives.”