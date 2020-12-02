To prepare for an ever-changing financial future, Montana State University Extension suggests couples should designate a “contingency day” to review finances and re-examine their financial lives.
Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist, suggests that the contingency day take place once a year — perhaps on an anniversary, birthday or other easy-to-remember dates — to help plan ahead for the inevitable.
“Start with a review of the location of your financial papers, such as insurance policies and investment information,” Goetting suggested. “Next, review the beneficiary designations on the insurance policies. Do financial accounts have payable-on-death beneficiary designations? Do the investments have transfer-on-death registrations? Would a transfer-on-death deed for the house be a good idea? Remember, PODs, TODs and TODDs avoid the expense of probate.”
Other things couples should discuss include whether all accounts have second beneficiaries in case the primary beneficiary passes away; ensuring that both individuals understand their filing systems and, if asked, whether they could produce the homeowner’s insurance policy or the deed to the house; where are copies of the will or trust located; if circumstances changed how the will or trust should be updated; and more.
“Many of us still say ‘if I die’ rather than ‘when I die.’ Facing death is difficult in normal times, but during a pandemic, we are in the same boat,” Goetting said. “The courageous thing to do is to prepare so your surviving partner has the necessary information at hand to settle your estate and be financially secure.”
For more information, contact Goetting at marsha.goetting@montana.edu.