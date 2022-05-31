Just like the wildflowers, campgrounds across the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are opening.
“While a few of our campgrounds remain closed due to late season snow or hazard trees from last year’s Woods Creek Fire, we are excited to welcome visitors to the many campgrounds and cab-ins that are open across the Forest,” said Recreation Manager Rory Glueckert on May 26 in a news release. “This summer many of our campgrounds, developed recreation sites, and trails will be re-ceiving additional maintenance thanks to funding we received from the Great American Outdoors Act.”
Glueckert said campers should heed a few reminders before they head out:
•The status of all campgrounds and cabins can be found online at: https://go.usa.gov/xJCDV.
•All campsites on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest are on a first-come, first-serve basis, cabins and lookouts can be booked up to six months in advance by visiting www.recreation.gov.
•Food storage orders are in effect across the Forest to protect people and wildlife. Visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJCDu to learn more about being bear aware on the Forest and find copies of the two mandatory food storage orders.
•Campers should never leave a campfire unattended. They should make sure to douse it with water and stir water into the embers with a shovel. The coals should be cold to the touch before they leave.
•People interested in collecting mushrooms or firewood while they are out on the Forest should visit https://go.usa.gov/xJCDy to learn more about forest product permits.
•Some roads and sites still have snow, so campers should contact their local district before heading out for the latest conditions. Contact information is available online at https://go.usa.gov/xJCW4.