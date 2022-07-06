The Choteau American Legion is calling the organization’s rodeo on July 3 and 4 a big success for the cowboys and cowgirls and is happy with the change in format from a one-day to a two-day event.
“I think it was a good idea to do a two-day rodeo this year,” Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins said on July 5. The turnout of cowboys and cowgirls at the Northern Rodeo Association-sponsored event was great, he said, adding that while the crowd was a little light for the evening rodeo on July 3, the combined attendance on the 3rd and the 4th was more than the event has drawn in recent years.
Collins said the rodeo had 218 entries from cowboys and cowgirls throughout the region.
He said the rodeo format was a success and the organization is happy with support the com-munity and sponsors have shown. “Thanks to everyone involved and all the sponsors. We appreciate it and couldn’t do it without them,” he said.
Sponsors — mostly businesses in the area and region — purchased sponsorships that al-lowed the Legion to add $11,000 to the prize money pot: $10,000 for regular rodeo events and an ad-ditional $1,000 for the junior events.
The top money-earners in the rodeo were Spur Owens of Helena who won $759.05 in bare-back riding, Garrett Cunningham of Broadus who won $783.02 in saddle bronc riding, Kolby Bignell of Helena who won $562.12 in steer wrestling, Levi Delamarter of Bozeman who won $720.04 in tie-down roping, Mark Salmond of Choteau and his daughter Celie Salmond who won $687.14 in team roping, Brittney Cox of Chinook who won $783.73 in barrel racing, Hailey Burger of Helena who won $898.73 in breakaway roping, Tye Brown of Helena who won $124.80 in junior barrel racing and Jo-sie Robbins of Dillon who won $230.40 in junior breakaway roping.
None of the bull riders stayed on their rides for the required eight seconds, so no prize money was awarded in that category. “The bulls got the better of them this year,” Collins said.
The bull rider who was injured on the night of July 3 was taken to Benefis Teton Medical Cen-ter in Choteau and then transported to Benefis in Great Falls for treatment of his injuries, Collins said, adding that it sounds like he is going to recover.
Collins also said he appreciated everyone who worked at the two rodeos, estimating that it takes 60 to 70 people to put a rodeo on. The American Legion, Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the Ameri-can Legion all put in lots of volunteer hours and the Teton County 4-H Exchange Club works with the Auxiliary in the concessions stand and with clean-up while the adults in the Choteau wrestling club man the beer gardens on either side of the arena.
Collins said the light rainfall on the 3rd tamped down the dust at the arena — something cow-boys and cowgirls and audience members appreciated. “The arena was in great condition,” he said.
The rodeo wrapped up on July 4th just before the heavens broke and Choteau received a much-needed downpour that forced the cancelation of the 4th of July fireworks show.
“We got done just in time,” he said, adding that there was still standing water in the arena on the morning of the 5th.
RESULTS
Bareback riding — 1. Spur Owens, Helena, 74, $759.05; 2. Will Norstrom, East Helena, 73, $580.45; 3. Trevor Kay, Chester, 71, $446.50; 4. Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 64, $290.23.
Saddle bronc riding — 1. Garrett Cunningham, Broadus, 77, $783.02; 2. Jason Colclough, Lib-by, 70, $598.78; 3. Carson Klingler, Rexburg, Idaho, 57, $460.60.
Bull riding — No successful riders.
Steer wrestling — 1. Kolby Bignell, Helena, 5.5, $562.12; 2. Tyler Houle, Bozeman, 5.6, $421.59; 3. Cole Detton, Great Falls, 5.8, $281,06; 4. Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 7.6, $140.53;
Tie-down roping — 1. Levi Delamarter, Bozeman, 9.9, $720.04; 2. Taten Erickson, Hobson, 11.2, $540.03; 3. Bode Spring, Bozeman, 12.4, $360.02; 4. Coltin Rauch, Essex, 13.5, $180.01.
Team roping — 1. Mark and Celie Salmond, Choteau, 9.3, $687.14; 2. Shelby Rasmussen and Hayden Taylor, Choteau, 13, $515.36; 3. Mykayla Tatsey and Rocky Racine, Cut Bank, 13.9, $343.57; 4. Bode Spring and Levi Delamarter, Bozeman, 19.2, $171.79.
Barrel racing — 1. Brittney Cox, Chinook, 17.78, $783.73; 2. Allie Novotny, Helena, 17.93, $648.60; 3. Hailey Burger, Helena, 18.06, $513.48; 4. Jessie Marreel Great Falls, $18.11, $378.35; 5. Gayleen Malone, Pray, 18.14, $243.23; 6. Eryn Coy, Elliston, 18.22, $135.13.
Breakaway roping — 1. Hailey Burger, Helena, 2.7, $898.83; 2. and 3. (tie) Kacie Jo Wiersma, Lewiston, and Jessie Marreel, Great Falls, 2.8, $658.07; 4., 5. and 6. (three-way tie) Kylie Millican, East Helena, Celie Salmond, Choteau, and Molly Salmond, Choteau, 3.3, $278.21; 7. and 8. (tie) Cate Hepper, Bozeman, and Drew Zipperian, Clancy, 3.4, $80.25.
Junior barrel racing — 1. Tye Brown, Helena, 18.56, $124.80; 2. Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 18.9, $93.60; 3. Cloe LaFromboise, Helena, 19.21, $62.40; 4. Brielle Zempel, Charlo, 19.7, $31.20.
Junior breakaway roping — 1. Josie Robbins, Dillon, 3.2, $230.40; 2. Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 5.0, $172.80; 3. Chloe LaFromboise, Helena, 16, $115.20; 4. Royce Levine, Wolf Crrek, 17.6, $57.60.