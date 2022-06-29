The Choteau American Legion will present a two-day rodeo for the first time in many years, with one main event at 6 p.m. on July 3 and the second main event on July 4 at 2 p.m. at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. This will be the Legion’s 76th annual 4th of July rodeo event.
“It’s going to be one of the most dynamic rodeos that we are going to put on,” Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins, who is also rodeo chairman, said last week. The two performances will showcase some of the Northern Rodeo Association’s best talent and will have many local riders as well.
The Legion opted for a two-day rodeo to accommodate contestants who come here from Ennis for the 3rd of July performance. “It will be the same atmosphere as the 4th of July,” he said, adding that all events plus a funnyman will be present on both days.
“We’re really happy to add it,” he said of the July 3 main event.
Admission will be charged separately for each Main Event showing of the rodeo. Admission is $17 for reserved grandstand, $13 for adult general admission and $8 for child general admission. Tickets can be bought in advance at Front Range Supply, 406-564-3239, or at the gate on the day of the rodeo.
On July 3, following the rodeo, the American Legion Club will put on a street dance outside the club. There will be music by ShakeDown County band with food and beverages served.
The rodeo producer will again be Jacobs Livestock Rodeo Co. from Vaughn. Other rodeo personnel are Collins as the announcer; bullfighters, Chance Smith and Kolby Ruff; funnyman, “Danger Dave” Whitmore; pickup men, Michael Beattie, Shane Moran; timers, Darcy Beattie, Betsy Moran; secretary Britney Corder; and judges, Jim Duval, Martin Murphy.
Members of the Rodeo Committee are Collins, Marlon Styren, Aaron Leyes, Luke Grigsby and Christopher Banka.
There is no admission for slack, which will be held on July 3, starting at 2 p.m. and there will be both timed events and rough stock action. A concessions stand and beer garden will be open.
At both main events, the American Legion Auxiliary’s concessions stand will be open, serving burgers, cold water and pop, candy and more. The Choteau Wrestling Club will be staffing beer gardens with a variety of alcoholic beverages for sale.
Other rodeo standing committees are led by Sons of the American Legion Squadron President Mark Larson and Legion Auxiliary President Betsy Styren.
The Choteau Swim Team sold advertisements for the rodeo program and Front Range Supply is handling ticket sales.
Collins encouraged community members to come out and support the rodeo, which benefits the community through the Legion’s contributions to local charities and organizations.
The Legion and Sons members say said the Legion would not be able to offer such great cash prizes for the top placers without the generous support of the area businesses that purchase sponsorships. Those dollars from the advertising sponsorships not only help pay the costs of producing the rodeo but also help with other Legion-supported programs that benefit local veterans and charities such as the Backpack Buddies food program in Choteau Elementary School, the annual Boys State delegates, Canine Care Montana (which trains service dogs for veterans), and the Choteau Lions Swimming Pool, among others.
Events at this year’s rodeo will include bull riding, bucking bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, break-away roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing for adult competitors and barrel racing, bronc riding and break-away roping for junior competitors. The action will also be shown on a “big screen” that will give “instant replays” of rodeo events.
The Choteau Community Band will perform in the stands for rodeo fans on July 4 from 1 p.m. until the opening ceremonies start at 2 p.m.