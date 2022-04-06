The Teton County Board of Health, meeting March 16, heard an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and learned that as the pandemic winds down, the county Health Department is finding time and resources to devote to other community health programs.
Board members Ken Bassmann, Randy Morris, Sam Carlson and Elaine Sedlack attended in person and Physician Assistant Tim Sinton, the county’s health officer, attended online. Board members Barb Shaffer and Lin Wright were absent.
Others attending the meeting were Health Department Director Melissa Moyer, her brother, Austin Moyer, who is the county sanitarian, and public health nurse Marcia Quillan.
In her report, Melissa Moyer said the novel coronavirus and its many variations continue to infect people in the county, but infection rates have dropped significantly over the past month, allowing the department to start refocusing on other public health programs.
To that end, Moyer said, the Health Department has hired Darby Yeager Salmond as a new full-time employee, using funding provided by the Alliance for Youth. Salmond will be a prevention specialist and will focus on substance-use prevention and mental health in youth and adult populations.
“This is just a fabulous thing for Teton County,” Melissa Moyer said, adding that Salmond will work closely with the county’s Community Alliance for Resiliency and Educational Support (CARES) group on projects and priorities.
Salmond has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has previously worked for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services Child and Family Services.
Another Health Department employee, BreannaMae Lindgren, has started the department’s diabetes prevention program with a record turnout of 34 class members. Melissa Moyer said Lindgren is offering the class in the evening and noon hours, making it easier for working people to attend. She is also working with DPHHS to roll out an online/virtual program to reach even more people.
Moyer said she hopes the virtual classes will allow Lindgren to provide this program in other area counties. Right now, she said, Teton County is the only small, rural county in north-central Montana to offer the program.
Another new department hire, nurse Mandy Naylor, has been taking the training needed to work with the state’s Women, Infants and Children health and nutrition program. She has been working with Dawn Gunderson in the WIC program, and a nursing student, Brooke Richins, has also been helping with this program.
Naylor is also getting her certification as a lactation consultant who can help new mothers successfully breast-feed their babies. Gunderson is also a trained lactation consultant.
Melissa Moyer also reported to the board that she is still working with Teton County Attorney Joe Coble to update the Board of Health’s bylaws to comply with changes made by the 2021 Legislature. Once she has a draft prepared, she said, she will bring it before the board for consideration.
Providing an update on the county Health Department’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Melissa Moyer said the county has had 22 deaths from the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. All of those deaths occurred in individuals who had other co-morbidities like diabetes and lung disease.
The county saw its first cases in June of 2020 with the original virus, then a second wave of the delta variant and a third wave of the omicron variant. Older people made up the bigger percentage of cases in 2020 and 2021, but the age of those infected skewed younger in 2022, she said.
Through March 14, she said, the county has had 1,268 total cases and the state has had 271,774 total cases. The county had 242 breakthrough cases in individuals who were fully immunized, compared to the state’s 41,439 breakthrough cases. The county has had 50 residents sick enough to need hospitalization while 11,766 have been hospitalized statewide. Teton County has had 22 deaths, compared to 3,223 statewide.
Of those who died, three were fully vaccinated and 19 were unvaccinated, she said.
The county, as of April 4, had 45% of 5,819 eligible residents (those 5 and older) vaccinated. As of March 11, 8% of the county’s 5 to 11-year-olds were fully vaccinated and 22% of the 12 to 17-year-old age group was fully vaccinated.
In an ideal world, Melissa Moyer said, the county’s total vaccination rate would be at 70% to keep the virus at bay.
Quillan said the Health Department is still providing vaccination clinics on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon each week, but fewer and fewer people are coming in for the shots. (Clinics are set for April 8, 15 and 22; there will not be a clinic on April 29.)
Melissa Moyer said the Health Department will offer vaccinations for children 6 months to 4 years when that shot becomes available.
On April 1, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a second booster shot for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Starting April 8, the TCHD is offering the second COVID-19 booster shot for the following individuals:
•Individuals aged 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions can receive a Pfizer booster at least four months after receipt of the first booster dose.
•Individuals aged 18 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions can receive a Moderna booster at least four months after receipt of the first booster dose.
•Individuals 18-49 who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised and received the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine for both their primary and booster can receive a second booster using a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least four months after receipt of the first Janssen booster dose.
•Individuals 50 years and older can receive either mRNA vaccine at least four months after receipt of a first booster dose of either mRNA vaccine.
Those who have certain immunocompromising conditions include people who have undergone solid organ transplantation or who are living with other immunocompromising conditions. (A list of those conditions can be found online on the CDC’s website.)
Melissa Moyer and Quillan said the health department’s new contact tracing method, using cell phone text messages and an online survey has gotten fairly positive feedback. The Health Department staff always follow up with more vulnerable populations over the phone.
Moyer also said the Health Department still has lots of home tests available. “We have had a lot of people come and pick up tests and we still have plenty more,” she said.
She encouraged people who test positive using a home test to notify the Health Department by text, online or by phone call.
Melissa Moyer said the Health Department is continuing to offer testing for COVID-19 using rapid antigen tests and also has PCR tests available. The Health Department has applied to the state for a rapid PCR processing machine to have here, she said. If the county gets this machine, it will not only be able to process COVID tests, but also influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus and strep.
In his report, county Sanitarian Austin Moyer said in the first quarter of 2022, he has been working with subdivision developments outside of Fairfield, where there are high nitrates in the groundwater. Because of that, developers will not be able to use typical septic systems, but will have to install evapotranspiration beds at an additional cost of $10,000 to $15,000 per lot. ET beds also take up more room than traditional septic fields and won’t fit on a one-acre lot, he said.
In ET bed systems, solid materials are removed from the wastewater by a septic tank. Then the wastewater is distributed throughout the ET bed system. An evapotranspiration bed treats wastewater by using evapotranspiration — the loss of water from the soil by evaporation and by transpiration from plants growing there.
Austin Moyer said high nitrates pose a health risk, particularly for infants, who can become very ill from nitrate poisoning.
In other winter and spring work, Austin Moyer said, he continues to work with the owners of vacation rental homes to make sure they are property licensed, has done joint inspections of school kitchens with the state, and continues to work with businesses that have changed hands, like the Antler Bar in Choteau, and those that have moved, like Copper Creek Coffee, also in Choteau.
He noted that he has licensed eight vacation homes in Choteau so far.