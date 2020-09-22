The American Red Cross will hold its community blood drive at the Choteau Pavilion on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
The need for blood donations is urgent right now. It is especially needed to help ensure hospitals have what they need to take care of emergency patients as well as those dealing with long-term illnesses.
For a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The antibody test may provide insight to potential past exposure to this novel coronavirus as some COVID-19 carriers can be asymptomatic. Donors will receive a mini physical at their appointment with a temperature, blood pressure and pulse check, as well as a test of their iron levels. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose current or suspected illness. If you feel unwell for any reason, please postpone your donation. Results of the antibody test will be available in the donor’s blood donor app or in the donor profile on RedCrossBlood.org seven to 10 days after the donation.
If you are feeling well, your donation is urgently needed. A single blood donation may help save more than one life. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk–in donors are welcome but may need to make an appointment for a later time to return to the drive, if there are no openings at that time.
For the safety of everyone at the drive and in accordance with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring one to your donation. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided for you. Social distancing and strict hygiene will be practiced at the drive. For this reason, all donors are asked to arrive to the drive at your appointed time. Only blood donors will be allowed into the drive, no extra people will be allowed to enter the drive. To help ensure good health at the drive for all who attend, donors and staff will have their temperatures checked before entering the drive.
In preparing for a good experience at the drive, it is important that all donors now begin to focus on eating good foods high in protein and drinking lots and lots of water to hydrate the body.
All blood donors will enter the drive through the north doors of the Pavilion, donate, and will exit the drive through the kitchen door.
Now is the time to make your appointment to be on the “Team to Save Lives” by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. “Every drop of blood counts, your support and your blood donations do save lives,” said organizer Marilee Stott. “Stay safe and well, and we will see you at the blood drive.”