Choteau Postmaster Robert L. Stokes capped off his 40-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring earlier this month. The U.S. Postal Service plans to open the position Feb. 22 and to take applications for 10 days.
Alan Serfoss, the acting manager of Postal Operations for the region, last week said that if qualified applicants are received and one is selected to fill the position, the new postmaster could be on board in Choteau within 30 to 45 days after the selection is made.
In the meantime, Serfoss said, Angel Guerra, a clerk at the Sand Coulee Post Office, has been appointed as the Officer in Charge at Choteau, a position akin to an acting postmaster.
“We’re sad to see Robert go,” Serfoss said, adding that hiring to fill vacancies in the Postal Service is challenging in today’s job market and there’s probably not a single post office in Montana that doesn’t have at least one job position open.
The Choteau postmaster not only oversees operations here but is also responsible for operations at the Augusta, Bynum and Dutton post offices. The staff includes the postmaster and four part-time clerks with two clerks working in the Choteau office, one in Augusta and one in Dutton.
Born in Great Falls, Stokes lived with his parents, Gerald and Mary Stokes, until he was 5 and the family moved to Pendroy, where he grew up on the family farm.
He attended rural Pendroy Elementary School through eighth grade and then graduated from Choteau High School in 1972. After high school, he attended Montana State University but left school before earning a degree.
He then worked for Stahly Engineering for a time, did carpentry work and then landed a job at an oil refinery in Billings, where he worked until 1982.
In the meantime, he and his wife Debbie were married in 1976 and started their family of four daughters.
In 1982, they returned to Pendroy and purchased the Pendroy Mercantile, which was co-located with the Pendroy Post Office in the format of many small-town general stores/post offices.
Debbie became the postmaster at Pendroy, and Robert began working in postmaster relief for the USPS in the fall of 1982, which marked the start of his career with the US Postal Service.
In about 1985, he took on dual job assignments both as a postmaster relief worker and as a rural relief carrier for the Valier Post Office. After a couple of years in that position, he transferred to Choteau and became a rural route carrier here.
Through his career, Robert also worked as temporary Officer in Charge in Babb, Bynum, Simms and Dutton, completing 90-day assignments in those offices while other hiring took place.
He got his first full-time postal job in November of 2005 in Simms, where he worked as the postmaster until June of 2012, when the USPS cut the hours of work there from eight to four. He then applied for and was hired as the Boulder postmaster, but continued to look for positions that would bring him closer to home.
He was hired in October 2012 as the Fort Benton postmaster and then in April of 2013 was hired as the Conrad postmaster. During this time, he also trained postmasters, was a transfer specialist and did audits at post offices.
Stokes in an interview with the Acantha last week said he is 68 years old and had planned to work until age 70 but decided this winter that it was time for a change. “No real reason,” he said. “It was just time to go.”
“I’d like to thank all my employees and customers,” he said. “I’ve had some of the best customers in the world.”
In his four decades with the USPS, Stokes has seen many changes, some for the better and some for the worse. A greater dependance on automation has meant fewer human beings working in postal service centers and post offices, Stokes said, and that, along with restrictive union contract language, means that some of the small post offices like Choteau are staffed very thinly.
Also, during this time, he said, the type of mail has changed. With internet access and paperless billing as well as email, the volume of first-class mail has declined while the volume of packages has increased with online ordering. Online shopping has probably doubled the number of packages the Choteau Post Office handles in his time there, Stokes said.
And while the internet has made online communications via email easy, Stokes said many rural residents still rely on the U.S. Postal Service for the delivery of vital prescription medications as well as parts and supplies needed for businesses.
“I don’t ever see where there isn’t going to be a use for it,” he said of the U.S. Postal Service.
The U.S. Postal Service is especially important and relevant for rural America, where low population density and miles of delivery routes are not attractive to Federal Express and UPS, which do well in urban areas but would likely have to raise their rates to be able to take over all mail delivery in rural areas. If that occurred, he said, rural residents would likely pay higher service rates than urban residents. Under the USPS system, people everywhere pay the same rates for mailing letters and packages.
Stokes said his favorite job with the USPS was as a rural carrier, which involved casing his mail at the office, where he enjoyed interacting with the other staff, and then going out on his route, driving through the countryside and making his deliveries.
He also really enjoyed his interaction with postal patrons at the front sales counter in all the post offices where he worked. “You get to know everyone,” he said.
Stokes said the USPS has tens of thousands of rules and regulations for the services it provides, and his philosophy as a postmaster was always to work with his customers to find rules that helped their situations rather than hindered them.
Through his years in Teton County, Stokes has been no stranger to public service. He served on the Choteau School Board as the Pendroy outlying high school district representative for 15 years and during that time served for 12 years as the vice president of the Montana Rural Education Association. He testified in front of a legislative education committee and worked with the state Office of Public Instruction on several different committees.
He also served six years on the Pendroy Elementary Schoool Board.
Stokes said he and his wife still live in the old Pendroy Mercantile building on Main Street in Pendroy, but they no longer operate it as a general store and the post office has been moved to a new building.
Debbie is just 65 and is still working as the Dupuyer postmaster. They will both draw federal retirement from different programs when she retires in the future.
Their children are scattered across the country with their daughter Rachel Newmiller who lives in Choteau the closest. They have eight grandchildren, two of whom live in Choteau.
Stokes said his retirement plans will at least initially involve getting caught up on personal appointments and working through a list of household projects that need to be done.
He is looking forward to being able to spend more time visiting his mother, who lives in long-term care at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau, and rebuilding a couple of pickup trucks.
He said people keep offering him jobs, but for now, he wants to see how the money and the retirement pace work out. He also said he wants to focus more on improving his own health. He has lost 50 pounds and hopes to lose another 50 now that he is under less stress and has more personal time.