While most public schools in the area won’t resume until Jan. 6, student athletes are headed back to the gym this week.
The Choteau High School wrestlers will travel to Shelby High School on Jan. 2 for a mixer. No team scores will be kept and wrestlers will be matched with like-weight, and like-experience opponents for their matches. Choteau head coach Sam Armstrong said he hopes this mixer will allow Choteau’s two female wrestlers, Daysha McLoughlin and Liberty LaValley, the chance to wrestle other girls.
Choteau’s boys and girls basketball teams will be on the road on Jan. 3 at Conrad, The girls will play junior varsity at 3 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m. in their second conference game of the season. The boys junior varsity will play at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity squad will play at 7:30 p.m. On Jan. 4, the CHS hoopsters will be home, playing the Jefferson County High School Panthers from Boulder. The girls JV will play at 1 p.m. and the varsity at 4 p.m. The boys JV will play at 2:30 p.m. and the varsity at 5:30 p.m.
Choteau’s freshman boys and girls basketball teams will play at Great Falls Central Catholic High School on Jan. 6 at 4:15 p.m.
The CHS speech and drama teams won’t see action until Jan. 11, when they will travel to Great Falls for a meet at Great Falls Central Catholic High School.
For the Fairfield High School Eagles, the boys and girls basketball teams will play Shelby at home on Jan. 3, starting at 3 p.m. They will travel to Great Falls on Jan. 4 and play GFCC with games starting at 1 p.m. The Fairfield wrestling team is slated to wrestle in Simms on Jan. 3.
The Dutton/Brady High School DiamondBacks basketball teams will travel to Heart Butte on Jan. 3 with action slated to start at 4:30 p.m. The teams will be on the road again on Jan. 4 going to Simms, with games beginning at noon.
The Power High School boys and girls basketball teams will host Cascade on Jan. 2 with tip off of the first game at 3 p.m. On Jan. 3, the Pirates will travel to Geraldine for games starting at 3 p.m.