Teton County Deputy Sheriff Manti Jeffs is among 58 law officers who graduated July 13 from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, which is part of the Montana Department of Justice.
The academy provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.
Attorney General Austin Knudsen addressed the class and presented the new officers with their diplomas and awards.
“Today’s graduates have proven they have what it takes to face the challenges ahead of them in their law enforcement career and I’m incredibly proud of them and their instructors,” Knudsen said. “These new officers have stepped up to protect our communities and they deserve our full support. As attorney general, I’m committed to working with them and their agencies to ensure they have the tools and resources they need to keep Montanans safe.”
Jeffs started with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 30, 2021. He grew up in Utah and Colorado and most recently served four years in the U.S. Air Force at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. He worked in security while in the military and knew when his four-year tour of duty was complete, he wanted to make a career in law enforcement. He and his wife Zevenda and their two dogs reside outside of Choteau.