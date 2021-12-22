Morels Chop Shop — a full-service custom meat-processing plant — is open for business in Choteau as owners Scott and Cayla Morel have purchased 5D Processing from Dan and Dana Isakson.
The two experienced meat processors said they jumped at the chance to buy the established meat-processing facility in Choteau and open their own shop. They completed the purchase on Nov. 16 and have been busy ever since.
“It’s been great. We are actually booking into February,” Cayla said in a recent interview at the shop at 302 Seventh Ave. S.W. She encouraged area livestock producers who need butchering this winter to call and reserve a space on the schedule.
The business is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be reached at 406-505-0346.
Morels Chop Shop is a state-inspected, custom exempt livestock processing facility that has the capacity to process about six beef a week. The shop does not process poultry but does process cattle, pigs, sheep and lambs and goats. At present, the shop is not processing wild game.
Morels will do on-farm or in-plant slaughter and then the cutting, trimming and packaging. Scott and Cayla confer with each customer to determine what custom cuts the customer wants, from the size of the packages of hamburger, to the weight of roasts and more. “We can do it however they want it,” Cayla said.
They age beef 14 days in their cooler before processing it. Aging the meat allows the muscles to relax and become more tender.
After the meat has aged and is ready for processing, Scott trims and cuts it and Cayla wraps each parcel in clear plastic wrap and then completes the packaging with white freezer paper, stamped with the cut and the customer’s name. Ground beef is packaged in plastic sleeves that are then sealed with plastic tape ties.
The plant does not smoke or cure meat.
They are serving livestock producers throughout the region and while the majority of the processing they have done so far has been beef and pigs, they’ve also done a few sheep and are happy to do more.
Their slaughter and processing fees are comparable with others in the region, and since they only process one animal at a time, customers are ensured that they will get the meat from their critter.
Cayla was raised in the Valier area and went to grade school and high school there. After graduating in 2005, she went to Dickinson State University in Dickinson, North Dakota, majoring in farm and ranch management.
At college, she met Scott, who was raised in the small town of New England, North Dakota, and who was also majoring in farm and ranch management. They were married in 2008 and started their family, which is still growing. Their children include Raeli, a seventh grader, Peytn, a fifth grader, Colt, a third grader, and Jorja, who is in kindergarten. Cayla is expecting their fifth child and is due in March.
After they were married, they moved to Ronan and helped Cayla’s grandmother for a year. The oil boom was hitting Dickinson at that time and they didn’t like the way it was changing the town.
In 2011, they moved back to Valier and lived there until moving to Choteau in 2018. “We moved here for the school, specifically,” she said.
While living in Valier and until the purchase of 5D Processing, Scott has worked as a full-time butcher for Christiaens Meat Inc. in Valier and has 10 years of experience. Cayla also worked for Christiaens Meat.
They processed wild game on the side and lease pasture at Valier for cattle and horses. Their daughters are involved in an O-Mok-See club in the summer, and Cayla coached volleyball in Valier for eight years.
She also still has a small side business called “Tack It Up and Go!” She makes rope halters and paracord horse tack for all sizes and can be found at craft fairs.
After they moved to Choteau, Scott’s daily commute to Valier for work got old fast, Cayla said. They knew they could work together to run a custom meat-cutting shop and they approached the Isaksons to see whether they were interested in selling.
The timing was right for the Isaksons, whose children are all grown, and 5D Processing was in great shape. Dan had applied for and received federal coronavirus aid grants to help improve the business’s capacity. He invested in a new saw, new grinder, new cooler, compressors and fans, a new cuber, new processing tables and more.
“We walked in here ready to go with brand new equipment,” Cayla said.
Scott says their short-term goals are to stay busy and build their client base and they hope to do some minor remodeling of the building to make the workflow better. For the time being, they plan to stay as a two-person shop.
While the COVID-19 pandemic heightened Americans’ awareness of capacity and weaknesses in the animal slaughter supply line, Scott said that didn’t influence their decision to purchase the plant. He said they had been talking about doing this for nearly five years and even looked at buying a plant in Geraldine. They didn’t end up pursuing the Geraldine property, however, because of the location. Choteau was where they want to raise their family.