The Choteau Lions Club is working on its third hunter gun-a-month giveaway raffle.
The late Lions Club President Jack Conatser presented the club with the idea for a gun raffle four years ago. The goal was to raise money to help with community needs that the Lions hadn’t been able to be involved with.
The first raffle was highly successful and netted a profit of nearly $18,000. This money and the second gun raffle profit has been saved. The club has studied and discussed ideas on how best to use this money.
Community members outside of the Lions Club have been involved in looking at different ideas. The decision was made to commit the efforts of the Lions Club and other private individuals to renovate and improve the old tennis court facility located across the street from the swimming pool. These courts and the fence are very run down and although they still get used, it was agreed that they have become an eyesore in the community.
The Lions are hopeful that enough money can be raised from this raffle so the renovation work can be completed in 2020. The first raffle drawing will be done in May, so time is running out for remaining tickets to be sold.
The Lions began selling tickets last fall. Raffle information and tickets were mailed out to approximately 180 past raffle supporters. Raffle information and the gun list have been posted on the Lions Club web page and Facebook page. Individual club members are out selling tickets.
Tickets are $25 for one ticket or $100 for six tickets. Six high-quality hunting rifles and six high-quality hunting shotguns will be given away monthly beginning in May 2020. Tickets can be purchased online at choteaulions.club/product/2020-gun-raffle. Use the coupon code 20206ROR100 to purchase the six-ticket special.
Tickets can also be purchased from any Lions Club member. Buck’s Sporting Goods of Choteau will assist the Lions with background checks prior to awarding the winners with their firearm. Winners will have the choice of the firearm they won or a $500 cash award.
Anyone with questions can contact raffle committee members: Chairman Louie Yannotti, 224-1728; and committee members Don Rogers, 590-3538; Tom Rogers, 466-5326; Al Kolstelnik, 466-3518; or Clayton Ketcham, 466-2412.