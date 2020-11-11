Nov. 1 — 9:06 a.m., Choteau resident reported being chased by a dog on Sixth Avenue Northwest while riding a motor bike.
— 4:04 p.m., deputy assisted a Fairfield resident with a family issue.
— 5:33 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle driving in the area of Seventh Avenue Northwest making a lot of noise.
— 9:30 p.m., deputy arrested a motorist in Fairfield on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol and transported the man to Choteau.
— 11:30 p.m., deputy assisted a woman as she obtained personal property from a residence in Power.
Nov. 2 — 9:16 a.m., deputy responded to the Teton County Courthouse to assist with individual who had a history of causing a scene.
— 10:04 a.m., manager of a Choteau apartment building reported a trespasser at 525 Main Ave.
— 12:02 a.m., Fairfield resident requested to speak with a deputy.
— 4:30 p.m., deputies, Power ambulance and the Teton County coroner responded to a farm accident that resulted in a death at 203 Teton Ave. in Power.
— 9:20 p.m., deputy responded to BTMC for a minor who had been bitten by a dog.
Nov. 3 — 6:42 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 15 Fourth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 2:54 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 761 Secondary Highway 431. The patient was not transported.
— 5:49 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89.
Nov. 4 — 3:42 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 13 14th Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:37 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft.
— 11:44 p.m., deputy investigated a burglary alarm at a Choteau business and found everything to be okay.
Nov. 5 — 5:53 a.m., volunteer fire departments from Augusta, Fairfield and Choteau and the Fairfield ambulance responded to a wildland and haystack fire at the Broken O Ranch feedlot.
— 10:19 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 451 Second Road S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
—12:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported possible fraud activity.
— 3:03 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 6590 S. Tamarac Lane in Lewis and Clark County to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:22 p.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious vehicle by their residence.
Nov. 6 — 11 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 361 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 1:45 p.m., Choteau school official spoke with Sheriff’s Office regarding a student and family issue.
— 2:41 p.m., Choteau business spoke with Sheriff’s Office about a possible unemployment scam.
— 6:12 p.m., deputy assisted in notifying a Choteau resident of a death in the family.
— 6:36 p.m., deputy spoke with an individual about a domestic issue.
— 7:36 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
Nov. 7 — 6:48 a.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 10:11 a.m., motorist reported hunters on U.S. Highway 89 by Freezout causing a traffic concern.
— 5:20 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle parked by the side of the road on U.S. Highway 287 causing a traffic concern, and reported that a Fish, Wildlife and Parks vehicle was on scene to respond.
— 7:38 p.m., deputy asked to check on the welfare of a motorist on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 10:14 p.m., deputy assisted a stranded motorist with a vehicle in the ditch on U.S. Highway 89.
From Nov. 1-7, deputies issued one warning for failure to yield right of way and one citation for speeding.