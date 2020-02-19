The Choteau Chamber of Commerce is under new leadership as the board has elected Steve Dogiakos as the president and Charley Yeager as the vice president and has hired Tom Frownfelder as the new secretary/treasurer.
Dogiakos is the proprietor of the home-based Golden Triangle Goods, which sells goods online. He is also active in the Choteau Lions Club and the Choteau Scouts program and is a member of the Choteau City Council and the Choteau Area Port Authority.
Yeager, who grew up on a ranch west of Choteau, is a lender with Opportunity Bank of Montana’s Choteau branch. Frownfelder, the immediate past chamber president, is a deputy clerk for the city of Choteau.
The board includes those members plus Jere Long with Helena Agri-Enterprises, Kayla Breen with Main Street Express and Breen Oil & Tire, Annie Olson with Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation, Kyra Bouma with the Stage Stop Inn and Mandy Wick with Frontline Ag.
In a recent interview, Dogiakos said he is enthusiastic about leading the chamber and has a slate of goals for his year in office, starting with a push that he began in January to get as many chamber members as possible to pay their annual dues by Jan. 31 so the board will have that revenue to pay for first-half expenses.
The chamber finished 2019 with 55 paid members and Dogiakos wants to grow the membership to at least 70 individuals, nonprofits and for-profit businesses and to generate at least $9,000 in dues.
Dues are $125 for full membership, $100 per business for full membership for two or more businesses held by the same owner, $50 for associate members, and $25 for individual/nonprofit members.
As Feb. 12, the Chamber had 51 paid members, and Dogiakos has identified 70 other past or potentially new members that he will try to recruit. He also hopes to encourage retired business owners to get involved in the chamber as individual members.
“We are trying to be more member focused,” Dogiakos said. “We want to do more for our membership.”
Dogiakos and Frownfelder, who was hired to replace long-time secretary/treasurer Jennifer French who moved to Malta, have updated the chamber website and moved to a managed email system that they are using to send out a weekly newsletter to members.
They have realigned the chamber’s online presence to improve branding. People can go online to choteauchamber.com for the website and can find the Facebook page at facebook.com/choteauchamber.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback on the website,” Dogiakos said, adding that there is a new section for Frequently Asked Questions and businesses and individuals can now use their credit cards on the website to pay their dues or pay for sponsorships of various chamber events.
He said he plans to further develop the chamber website so that people can purchase chamber-designed shirts, drink cozies, magnets and other promotional items online.
The website now uses a calendaring system, choteauchamber.com/calendar, that integrates with the Google calendar system, he said. This means people can have all their chamber dates at their fingertips on their smartphones.
The chamber is also running a photo contest for pictures to be displayed on the website. Anyone can submit pictures via email to: choteauchamber@gmail.com.
Dogiakos said the chamber has also created a link on the website where members and the general public can submit feedback on any chamber-related issue. The link is available at: http://choteauchamber.com/feedback.
The chamber passed its 2020 budget at the group’s Feb. 12 meeting, held at John Henry’s. The budget includes a couple of changes, Dogiakos said, including contracting with Frownfelder for secretary/treasurer services. The chamber employed French, but Frownfelder has his own business called Choteau Secretary Services and is an independent contractor.
The budget also includes line items for VisitChoteau.com marketing expenses, Central Montana advertising and a line item for chamber member educational programming quarterly.
Chamber members listened to a 2019 legislative wrap-up from House District 17 Rep. Ross Fitzgerald of rural Fairfield, a two-term Republican who is running for a third term.
In other business, the chamber members:
•Heard a summary of Christmas tree sales that netted a little more than $900 for the group in December.
•Heard that the chili cook-off and Superbowl party on Feb. 2 at the Stage Stop Inn drew 20 chili entries and several reserved tables. Final financials were not done yet, but Frownfelder said the event either broke even or made money.
•The next Chamber After Hours event on the schedule is May 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Insurance Services’ new location.
•The next major chamber event will be the Easter egg hunt and the Choteau fireworks fundraiser set for April 11 at the Choteau Pavilion.