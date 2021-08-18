The rural Bynum Elementary School will open for the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 25, with an estimated enrollment of six. The school day will run from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Abra Armstrong, who has been teaching at Bynum for the past 10 years, is returning to serve as the school’s lone teacher for kindergarten through eighth grade with Stacia Coverdell of Bynum returning as a part-time classroom aide.
She said the staff is excited for school to start and is looking forward to welcoming students back for the 2021-22 school year.
The school will continue with its modified calendar that includes a shortened noon hour so that students receive seven hours of instructional time per day. On this schedule, students do not typically meet for school on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.
The district is not running a route bus so parents will be responsible for transporting their students to and from school.
Over the summer, regular maintenance and cleaning has occurred at the school. A contract has been awarded to paint the outside of the Bynum School gym building and that work, which has been delayed by a shortage of paint, is expected to be done sometime this fall.
Armstrong said the school has used gifted and talented funding to purchase new science materials, including kits that students will use to build bridges and to study wind and hydro power among other topics.
The Bynum school district is continuing to offer an out-of-district public school attendance center at Miller Hutterite Colony south of Bynum in the Choteau elementary district. Classes will reconvene for the new school year at the attendance center on Aug. 30. The staff will include a new teacher, Brad Voss, along with Tracy Maltby and Sandra Mix as classroom aides. There will be 18 children attending school there. Armstrong said Foss is a veteran teacher with a lot of experience teaching science, and he will share that emphasis with students in both buildings.