May 23 — 12:33 a.m., deputy requested additional assistance when a fight broke out while he was making a bar check in Choteau. Choteau ambulance responded, with the patient refusing transport. Deputy arrested a man on suspicion of assault.
— 8:43 a.m., deputy assisted with a domestic dispute in Choteau.
— 8:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 513 11th Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 10:32 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
May 24 — 9:14 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of minors in the park who were reportedly playing without supervision. Deputy also spoke with the parents upon his arrival, who were watching from a distance.
— 9:37 a.m., Choteau school officials requested deputy to investigate a possible assault.
— 5:34 p.m., motorist reported possible suspicious activity at the rest stop on Interstate 15.
— 6:30 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol, Fairfield ambulance and Simms Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 200 and Crown Creek Road. The accident victims refused transport by ambulance.
— 7:04 p.m., Choteau resident reported their vehicle had been backed into while parked on the street.
May 25 — 1:36 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:27 a.m., Choteau resident who found a Blackfeet Nation ID card gave it to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 11:24 a.m., Choteau resident reported students receiving possible threats.
— 1:28 p.m., staff at Benefis in Great Falls reported a Teton County resident had died at their facility.
— 2:57 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 401 Main Ave. S. with the patient refusing transport.
— 3:20 p.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 8:47 p.m., caller reported a grizzly bear north of the Bellview Road, stating the animal was possibly heading toward Choteau. Sheriff’s Office passed the information on to Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
May 26 — 1:08 a.m., deputy arrested a man on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 89.
— 3:13 a.m., dispatch assisted a motorist who was stuck in a pickup and fifth wheel trailer on 25th Road Northeast.
— 4:16 a.m., Shelby resident was picked up on a Teton County warrant by the Toole County Sheriff Office.
— 4:53 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 3:19 p.m., motorist reported witnessing a vehicle traveling on Interstate 15 with a blown tire on a trailer and it appeared the driver was unaware of the damaged tire.
— 10:01 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 313 First Ave. S. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:20 p.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute in Choteau. One individual was transported by Choteau ambulance to BTMC. The call resulted in an arrest on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
May 27 — 1:33 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 15 Third Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
—1:38 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 3:45 p.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 217 Fourth Ave. S.E. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:46 p.m., deputies attempted to locate motorists who were reportedly tearing up a field out of Choteau.
May 28 — 10:44 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 1:01 p.m., Choteau resident requested an abandoned vehicle be towed away from their property.
— 2:09 p.m., motorist on Interstate 15 who had run out of gas contacted the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.
— 4:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to 19 First St. N.E. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 5:41 p.m., Choteau resident reported seeing an individual who was under a no trespassing order in an area they should not have been.
— 7:37 p.m., Pondera County Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist having located a possible stolen vehicle from Teton County.
— 10:34 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office concerning the welfare of a minor.
May 29 — 12:10 a.m., Choteau resident reported a hit-and-run accident at Ninth Avenue Northwest.
— 2:38 a.m., deputy investigated the report of possible gun fire in the Dutton area.
— 11:25 a.m., Choteau Volunteer Fire Department responded to a small fire that was getting out of control off Secondary Highway 220 but turned around before arriving as the landowner brought the fire under control.
— 12:59 p.m., Fairfield resident called 911 but then ended the call. Upon returning the call, dispatch learned there was an injured individual who was determined to not need emergency help.
— 8:32 p.m., motorist was issued a verbal warning for speeding on Interstate 15 near Dutton.