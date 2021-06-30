Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte kicked off the Montana Agriculture Department’s value-added ag tour on June 24 with the tour’s first stop at the Molson Coors Beverage Co. malting barley elevator complex in Power.
“This is all about creating more value so our producers in the state can keep more of what they earned,” Gianforte told a group of barley producers, state Ag Department officials, beer distributors and personnel with Molson Coors as the group toured the facility, which was built in 2013-14.
“The strategy we are taking at the Department of Agriculture is to really shine a bright light on those in the agricultural industry that are innovating,” Gianforte said. “The big difficulty we have is the Montana brand is not always preserved through the supply chain and as a consequence our producers don’t get a fair price for the high-quality products they are producing.”
Montana Department of Agriculture Acting Director Christy (Salmond) Clark of Helena, with Gianforte in Power, said the tour will go on all summer and will visit four regions in Montana: the barley and grain producing central Montana trip last week; and then the Flathead Valley for specialty crops; eastern Montana where details are still being worked out; and the Bitterroot Valley. Each regional tour will have six or more stops with agricultural producers and value-added ag businesses, she said.
Gianforte said he wants to highlight the ways Montana producers are increasing the value of their commodities. The Agriculture Department already invested CARES Act coronavirus relief funds in expanding Montana’s meat-packing capacity, and more money is in the pipeline to become available through the state’s massive American Rescue Plan Act funding.
He said if Montana’s plan receives the okay from federal regulators, more money will be available for rural economic development.
The turnout of barley producers from the Fairfield Bench at Molson Coors pleased Gianforte because he wants to spread this message to people on the ground level of the industry that a key strategy of his administration is to help Montana ag producers add more value to their products.
“I think government can help by shining a bright light on innovations that are occurring, but ultimately it’s up to the producers and the industry sectors to figure out how to capture more of the value they produce,” he said.
Wade Malchow of Shepherd, the barley program senior manager for Molson Coors in Montana, welcomed the group to the elevator complex, which is one of two Molson Coors elevator plans in the state. The other, in Huntley, has been there for 20 years.
Malchow said his company works with 300 barley producers in Montana and spends $35 million a year purchasing high-quality Montana malting barley. Thirty-five percent of the barley used to produce every can of Coors beer comes from Montana producers, he said. “We take a great deal of pride in what our growers help us accomplish,” he said.
Answering a question from Gianforte, Malchow said, “The key to raising high-quality barley is warm days, cool nights, arid climate and some irrigation water if you have it. That’s what it takes to make the best barley. Barley in North America is consolidating around the valleys that hug up against either side of the Continental Divide.”
Molson Coors sources its barley here, he said, because “you get bright, clean, plump barley from Montana.”
Malchow said Molson Coors values its local producers and its partners at BNSF Railway and in the distribution chain.
“Value added agriculture, it starts with long-term relationship with growers,’ he said. “Consistency, reliability, consistent high quality, those are the keys, those are the trademarks of our program.”
Malchow said the facility at Power, which is largely automated, employs six permanent workers and several seasonal workers during peak periods of activity.
Elevator Supervisor Tanner Dalton said the facility holds a little more than 3.5 million bushels of barley and each bin holds 20 million pounds of barley. The elevator can empty a bin in short order, loading 100 railway cars.
Farmers bringing their grain to the elevator during harvest roll through the elevator in two lanes, and two trucks at a time can be emptied at about four minutes per truck, he said.
Malchow told the governor and Ag Department employees that most of the barley Molson Coors buys in Montana is shipped to the company’s malting facility in Golden, Colorado, while a smaller amount is shipped to malting partners in Minnesota.
Molson Coors has been breeding barley varieties for use in Montana for 75 years, he said, adding that the two main varieties are Moravian 150, now renamed Bill Coors 100, for irrigated land and Moravian 165 for dryland.
Gianforte said he was impressed with malting barley produced in Teton County. “I think it’s tremendous that we have that kind of quality,” he said.
After the stop in Power, the tour continued into Cascade County, where Gianforte visited Pasta Montana in Great Falls.
Marty Klinker, a Fairfield farmer, attended the tour because he contracts with Molson Coors to grow malting barley, and says the company has been good to work with over the years. “They are very easy to work with,” he said. “They are a good partner.”
Klinker also joined the tour to say hi to his daughter, Lizzie, who now works in the Governor’s Office in Helena and was in Power with Gianforte’s staff.
Another farmer, Spencer Pearson, who attended the tour with several of his relatives who are all malt barley producers, said having options for selling malting barley is a positive thing for area farmers.
Anheuser-Busch, another beer giant, has its own elevator complex in Fairfield and is another big player in the barley-to-beef market.
Pearson said Molson Coors is invested in the community and in long-term relationship with its growers.
Both farmers said this year’s crops on the irrigated Fairfield Bench look good so far.