The team that includes Jane Wolery, Jamie Smith and Sharla Hinman will begin their first week with all three working from home. The team had spent one week doing split shifts to accommodate the six-foot social distancing suggestions. As we shift to this method, we want you to know we are still working and are still available to serve you.
We suggest email as our preferred method of communication. Jane Wolery can be reached at jane.wolery@montana.edu or 590-2492, Jamie Smith can be reached at jamiesmith@montana.edu or 466-5868 and Sharla Hinman at sharla.hinman@montana.edu or 406-756-9379.
Wolery and Smith are full-time employees and will plan to work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hinman is a part-time employee who works Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and will plan to work from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
We are continuing to respond to client requests. We have several projects in motion, as well. To accommodate our ag producers, Wolery has the hay probes, instructions and testing information available for check out from her home in Choteau.
Producers can contact Wolery in advance to schedule a time to borrow items. We can direct ag producers in nitrate testing procedures as needed. We will continue to provide insect identification and plant/tree disease identification. We will do our best to provide the same services we always have, though some may take a modified format. We appreciate your patience as we work through some new challenges with our procedures and sometimes unexpected delays.
MSU Extension is poised to remain responsive to local and statewide needs with a network of agents and specialists. The “Solid Finances” series is offering a special session, “Covid-19: Financial Issues for Consumers” April 1 starting at 12:05 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant impact to the U.S. economy in the past few weeks. Family finances have been and will likely continue to be impacted. This session will examine three main topics: stimulus legislation that impacts consumers; resources for dealing with job loss or income reductions and protecting yourself from financial scams.
This session will be presented by MSU Extension’s Joel Schumacher and North Dakota State University Extension’s Carrie Johnson, Ph.D. A list of consumer resources related to this session is available at solidfinances.msuextension.org/resources20192020/april1resources.html.
Registration is not required for this session. You may access the webinar at: msuextensionconnect.org/sf. As a reminder, there are recordings of more than 60 past Solid Finances webinars available for you to view at any time. They can be accessed at solidfinances.msuextension.org/pastrecordings.html.
Generally, in April we shift from our winter programming to planning our full summer schedule. Current work is underway in many facets of 4-H. Though we have suspended all face-to-face meetings until at least April 10, we continue to meet through web video conferencing.
4-H Coding for Kids and Montana 4-H Math Models classes are continuing in modified formats. 4-H members are working on their Montana 4-H State Awards. 4-H seniors and alumni are submitting scholarship applications that are due this month.
Livestock Quality Assurance (LQA) classes are being planned and will be delivered via WebEx video. 4-H camp counselor training and camp planning will continue. We continue to plan for the Teton County 4-H Fair with the horse show slated for June 20 and other fair activities June 25-27.
Our office is working with the 4-H livestock committee and is securing processors, carcass graders and judges for our fair. The office is interested in updating our list of static exhibit judges and we are looking for people with skills in any 4-H project areas who might be interested in working with 4-H youth during the interview evaluation process at the fair.
Contact Jane Wolery at jane.wolery@montana.edu to volunteer or suggest someone as a volunteer for the 2020 Teton County Fair or future 4-H activities. Include the potential judge’s name, email, primary phone, mailing address and areas of interest, skill or expertise.
Packets from the “Read on the Money” series are available for $15 for self-study and include relevant MontGuides and the book, “Why Didn’t They Teach Me This in School? 99 Money Management Principles to Live By.” The lessons from the Read on the Money series may be especially relevant. Contact jane.wolery@montana.edu if interested in this resource.
MSU Extension in Teton County is proud to train our youth and to provide solutions for you.