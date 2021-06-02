As a warm spring breeze whispered through the newly emerging leaves on the trees at the Choteau Cemetery, community members on Monday gathered for a brief Memorial Day service, commemorating the dedication and sacrifice of the fallen veterans.
The Choteau American Legion C. James Smith Post and Auxiliary with support from the Sons of the American Legion sponsored the annual Memorial Day service.
Members of the Choteau BSA Troop 51 presented the American and Montanan flags.
This year there was no guest speaker, but Post Chaplain Kenneth Bassmann gave a brief prayer, calling on those attending to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service of the United States.
“These remain difficult and unusual times,” Bassmann said. “While hopefully in retreat, the virus is still not beaten. Accordingly, the service today will be brief such that we limit our exposure to the virus around us. Please reserve the seating for those most in need and everyone observe proper distancing.”
After those attending said the Pledge of Allegiance, Bassmann asked them to join him in prayer, saying, “Oh Gracious God, on this Memorial Day, we remember and give thanks for those who have given their lives in the service of our country. When the need was greatest, they stepped forward and did their duty to defend the freedoms that we enjoy, and to win the same for others.
“Help us honor their memory by caring for the family members they have left behind, by ensuring that their wounded comrades are properly cared for, by being watchful caretakers of the freedoms for which they gave their lives, and by demanding that no other young men and women follow them to a soldier's grave, unless the reason is worthy and the cause is just.
“Help us to remember that freedom is not free. There are times when its cost is, indeed, dear. Never let us forget those who paid so terrible a price to ensure that freedom would be our legacy.
“Though their names may fade with the passing of generations, may we never forget what they have done. Help us to be worthy of their sacrifice.”
Everyone then said a silent prayer to honor a veteran who had touched their lives.
In a solemn ceremony called the “final roll call,” Bassmann read the names of the 34 service members from this area who have died since Memorial Day last year: Walter Pearson, Roger Jones, Keith Loss, Vic Perkins, Gary Green, Wayne Dunning, John Krause, Glenn Wills, Larry Jensen, Dick Schock, Denny Dean, Edward Sokolich, Gale Bandow, John Brandvold, Gary Hall, Alvin Wallace, Dave Watson, Jim Gray, James Phillips, Joel McHale, Tom Kendall, Jere Huffman, Bob Nelson, Donald Goodell, Burchad Windels, Daniel Stansberry, Bob Duty, Paul Kordonowy, David Phillips, Jack Reiding, Stanley Gunther, John Lusty, Bob Clark and Duane Culp.
As the names were read, Betsy Styren, a member of the Auxiliary, added red paper poppies to the Memorial Day wreath.
Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins lowered the U.S. flag to half staff, and in keeping with tradition, the program closed with the Legion Honor Guard and Firing Squad saluting the dead and the playing of Taps by local trumpet player and veteran David Hartman.