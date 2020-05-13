Benefis Teton Medical Center welcomed the newest member of its medical team, Family Nurse Practitioner Paul Pelroy, on April 21.
Pelroy joins supervising physician Judy Borland and mid-level practitioners Paul Bradbury, Stephanie Samson and Doug Casperson.
Pelroy grew up in Illinois, and then moved from place to place as he served in the U.S. Navy for 30 years, retiring as a lieutenant commander.
He received his undergraduate degree from Northern Illinois University, and completed his graduate degree at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.
He said his decision to work in medicine was inspired by his mother, who was a nurse. He worked with various medical units in the Navy — something he says had its unique challenges, just as rural healthcare has unique challenges of its own.
“Navy medicine is a thing unto itself, because you’re taking care of war fighters and their families. It’s its own entity,” Pelroy said. “Medicine is its own entity here, too. We’re not that close to Great Falls, so it’s about having less resources to work with and knowing what you do have.”
Most recently, he came from working in emergency medicine at a much bigger out-of-state facility.
“We came to Montana looking for a change,” said Pelroy. He wasn’t specifically looking for a job in a rural area, but decided to move to Choteau because that was where a job opened up. He and his wife, Dawn, have three grown children. Their son played football for University of Montana Western in Dillon, so he was already familiar with the state.
“It’s a new experience. I’m excited about learning this area, learning the rural medicine all around here, just everything all in all,” he said.
“From the BTMC perspective, we’re very happy to have Paul here,” said Annie Olson, BTMC’s public relations coordinator.
Pelroy can begin seeing patients immediately. To make an appointment with him, call the BTMC clinic at 466-6085.