Sawyer Dellwo, 6, who will be a first grader at Choteau Elementary this fall, was named the mutton busting champion at the Big Sky Pro Rodeo in 2022 last weekend in Great Falls during the Montana State Fair.
Sawyer, who is the youngest child of Kylee and Shane Dellwo of Choteau, received a commemorative belt buckle from Montana Silversmiths and a trophy in the event, which was sponsored by the Great Falls Ace Hardware stores.
His mom on Monday said Sawyer had never done mutton busting before but had really wanted to for a long time. He signed up for a chance to compete, and Ace Hardware drew 11 competitors for the Wednesday, Thursday and Friday rodeos at the state fair.
The top three finishers each night came back for a final go-round on Saturday night. Sawyer won the timed competition at the Friday rodeo and then won the championship Saturday night.
The event is open to children ages 4 to 6 with a weight limit of 70 pounds. They are judged on how long they hold on and for style. Children competing were furnished with safety helmets and vests to wear during the event.
Sawyer is the younger sibling of his sister Peyton and brother Tristan. His family lives in Choteau, where his mother works at the Farm Service Agency and his father works on the Dellwo family ranch west of Bynum in the Blackleaf.
He is the grandson of Duke and Velvet Dellwo of Bynum and Curtis and Bonnie Starr of West Valley City, Utah.