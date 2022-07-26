Teton County Board of Commissioners and six additional election judges on July 6 did a hand recount of the Public Service Commissioner District 5 Republican race and found only one minor change in the four-way race for the GOP nomination.
The Montana Secretary of State directed Teton, Flathead, Lake and Lewis and Clark counties to do a hand count on the race after candidate Derek Skees of Kalispell requested a recount.
Unofficial results from the PSC race showed Dr. Annie Bukacek, also of Kalispell, winning the nomination with 11,233 votes. Skees followed with 11,146 votes.
Teton County Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty said the nine-member recount board took two and a half hours to hand count and tally votes in the race. The hand-count took place at the county courthouse in Choteau and Jaconetty said none of the candidates sent observers to monitor the hand count.
The only change the hand count turned up, she said, was one additional vote for Joe Dooling in Precinct 6, raising his tally in the Power precinct from 52 votes to 53 votes.
The voting machine detected a small spot, like a ballpoint pen tip mark, in another candidate’s circle in addition to a fully filled-in circle next to Dooling’s name, and did not count either mark as an overvote, Jaconetty said. When the recount board looked at the ballot, however, it was clear that the voter intended to vote for Dooling and the other spot was inadvertent, she said, adding, “The voter intention was for Joe Dooling.”
Dooling’s overall vote total in Teton County increased from 506 to 507 votes.
The unofficial Teton County District 5 unofficial results for Teton County for the other candidates are: Annie Bukacek, 465; Skees, 311; Dean Crabb, 142.
The commissioners on July 11 canvassed the PSC District 5 GOP Race and reported the canvassed results to the Secretary of State’s office, Jaconetty said.
The Secretary of State’s Office last week reported that the re-count was completed and the results of the election did not change. The official totals for the four candidates were: Bukacek, 11,233; Skees, 11,146; Dooling, 10,442 and Crabb, 3,143.
In a press release following the recount, Bukacek said, “After the provisional votes were counted, I felt assured the recount would prove me the winner. Out of respect for the recount process, I did not publicly claim the victory until today [July 25] when the Secretary of State website removed the recount red flag.”
Bukacek said the close race reminds voters that in Montana every vote still counts. “Mine was a grassroots victory where every sign and T-shirt, every letter written and conversation with a neighbor on my behalf, every donation — all these actions mattered,” she said. “I hope my victory is an encouragement to every day citizens like me to run for office themselves or work to elect people they believe in. That is the best chance the voice of the people will be heard and acted upon. I have a long history of advocacy for the people, and I am committed to making all Montanans the number one special interest group in maintaining reliable, dispatchable power, water and other utilities at affordable cost.”
Bukacek will face Democrat John Repke of Whitefish in the general election in November.
In a press release last week, Repke said, he looks forward to opportunities for him and Bukacek to debate their qualifications and commitment to the PSC commissioner position.
“I also would like to use this opportunity to recognize the county clerks in Flathead, Lake, Teton and Lewis and Clark counties,” Repke said. “The rigorous recount, which changed the outcome by only two votes out of nearly 36,000, confirms that our voting systems are accurate and reliable. Our county clerks, who have had their work challenged these last few years, are the backbone of our democracy and our free and fair elections. They should be thanked for their hard, honest work to make sure everyone’s vote counts.”