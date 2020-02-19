Filing for positions on the boards of the Bynum and Greenfields irrigation districts, the Teton County Hospital District and the Teton County Fire Fee Service Area closed on Feb. 10 with no contested races.
The candidates who have filed are:
•Incumbent Dale M. Hanson of Pendroy and Ron Dauwalder of Fairfield for two seats on the Hospital District Board, both for three-year terms. Since there is only one candidate for each of the positions, there will not be an election, but the board will ask the Teton County Commissioners to declare the Hanson and Dauwalder elected by acclamation. Dauwalder will replace Marcie Mangold, who moved from Choteau to Lander, Wyoming, and could no longer serve on the board.
•Incumbent Thomas Lightner of Choteau for a new three-year term on the Bynum Irrigation District Board for District 2. With no contested races, no election is needed and Lightner will be declared elected by acclamation.
•Incumbent Dave Gulick for the Greenfields Irrigation District board for another three-year term, representing Precinct 1. With no contested races, no election is needed and Gulick will be declared elected by acclamation.
•Jonathan Stoltz for the Pendroy-area seat on the Fire Fee Service Area board. Robert Snodgrass did not file to retain his seat. The FFSA board has one other opening as the term of Doug Ulsh in the Power area is expiring in May. Ulsh did not file to retain his seat. The FFSA board can cancel its election since there are no contested races and ask the county commissioners to appoint someone to fill Ulsh’s seat and declare Stoltz elected by acclamation.
Filing remains open for the Teton Conservation District Board through March 9.
The TCD board has three positions opening in 2020 as the three-year terms of Vicki Baker in Area 1, Clay C. Crawford in Area 2 and Mark Larson in Area 3 are expiring in May. All three incumbents have filed for reelection. Candidates planning to file must live in the specific areas within the district and must be registered voters.
Nominating petitions are available from the Teton County election administrator or from the TCD administrator Nancy Moorhouse. For maps on the specific areas, contact Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty or Moorhouse.
If there are no contested races, an election will not be held. The TCD Board will instead declare the uncontested candidates elected by acclamation.