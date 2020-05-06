This week, the Montana Glacier Family of Banks (First Security Bank Missoula, Glacier Bank, Western Security Bank, Valley Bank Helena, First Security Bank Bozeman and First Bank of Montana) announced a $35,000 gift to the Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN).
This gift will support food distribution to food banks and food pantries across Montana during the COVID-19 crisis. MFBN recognizes the significant impact of this crisis which will be felt for months to come. This gift lays the foundation to provide food for food insecure Montanans during the ever-changing times ahead.
“We believe every person has a basic human right to access nutritious, high-quality food. This gift from the Montana Glacier Family of Banks, allows MFBN to secure and transport over 100,000 meals for Montanans to help meet the increased needs during this unprecedented time. We are so grateful for this donation. This gift is allowing us to continue our work and fulfill our mission,” said Gayle Carlson, MFBN chief executive officer
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the amount of food distributed to those in need in March and April has increased in some areas of Montana as much as 50% to 100%. MFBN is working diligently to meet the increased need for food assistance throughout Montana.
“Alleviating food insecurity and maintaining the ability to distribute and transport food to pantries across Montana during the COVID-19 crises, and at all times, is critical for the health and well-being of all Montanans. Supporting our local communities is one of the pillars of our organization, and we couldn’t be more proud of the incredible work the Montana Food Bank Network is doing right now, when it’s needed the most,” said Scott Burke, president and CEO of First Security Bank Missoula.
Visit MFBN.org to learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 in Montana and to donate to support our neighbors in need.