“Food is Medicine” is the motto for the new organic market, Foster’s Farmacy, set for an April opening in Choteau.
“I strongly believe the food we put into our bodies impacts everything about our lives,” owner Jamie (Cole) Foster said about the natural food store and deli opening in April.
Foster has worked for 20 years as a pharmacist in Montana but more recently at independently owned natural food stores in Great Falls and Kalispell to further her knowledge about whole foods.
Foster’s Farmacy will specialize in convenient and healthy grab-and-go items, organic groceries and produce, natural supplements and pet products. The store will be located at 714 Main Ave, N. in Choteau (in the old Alpine Touch building). Hours of operation will be Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As owner-operator, Foster is a Choteau native returning home to bring her passion for natural products and whole foods to a friendly, convenient environment.
“I love talking to people about their health, eating, nutrition and how to supplement their overall wellness with natural supplements,” Foster said. “Food is Medicine. That’s why ‘Farmacy’ is in our name.”
Foster has purchased some of the recently closed Mountain Front Market’s equipment.
“Choteau residents are so grateful to Jill Owen for providing high-quality products and service for so many years! Thank you,” she said.
The Foster and Cole families will begin remodeling March 14 with construction planned to be completed by March 28. If vehicles are in the parking lot, residents are welcome to stop in to see the progress and vision for the store.
Foster has worked closely with Great Falls Development Authority (GFDA) and its Food and Ag Development Center (FADC) and Small Business Development Center (SBDC).
“I’m so grateful for the tools Barnett (Sporkin-Morrison) and Jason (Nitschke) at GFDA offer to help small businesses in Montana like mine succeed,” Foster said. “I look forward to seeing familiar faces from my childhood come through the doors of Foster’s Farmacy.”
For more information about Foster’s Farmacy, contact Foster at fostersfarmacy@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.