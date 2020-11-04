The trees are losing their leaves, the fall sports seasons are coming to a close and local residents are gearing up for another Caring Tree season.
The annual Caring Tree project has been an integral part of our holiday tradition here in Teton County for many years, allowing our community to provide for those who need a little help during the holiday season.
Once gift recipients are identified, members of the Caring Tree Committee write each request onto a colorful and encoded gift tag, which is then hung on a tree at the U.S. Post Office or at First Bank of Montana, both in Choteau.
Community members are encouraged to take a tag, follow the directions on the back, fill the tag with an appropriate gift, wrap it and return it to First Bank of Montana in Choteau or the Choteau Acantha office. Tags will be placed on the two trees the Monday before Thanksgiving (Nov. 23). Please wear a mask when picking up tags and dropping off gifts.
In a change this year, the Acantha is asking people to drop off gifts Wednesday-Fridays. A table will be set up outside the front office door. Gifts can be left there and the Acantha staff will bring them into the building.
If you know of a child, adult, family or elderly person in our community who could benefit from the Caring Tree, please submit a gift request by Nov. 18. Those taking tags are asked to fill two requests per person including one “need” item and one “want.” For example, a child may need winter boots and want a new toy. The deadline to return the gifts is Dec. 16.
To place requests, please contact Caring Tree Chairwoman Janelle Tschida at 590-1126 or Dawn Gunderson at 788-4207.