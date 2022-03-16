The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit along with Montana Valley Irrigation is proud to announce a new youth scholarship program, “Grow Rodeo,” focused on rodeo camp attendance. Montana youth ages 6 to 21 are eligible.
“There are all sorts of athletic camps for kids,” said Chris Music from Fairfield, owner of Montana Valley Irrigation. “We just haven’t seen a lot of support for young people excited to rodeo. This can be a start to a whole new crop of kids wanting to get into the sport.”
Music’s wife and business partner, Helen, said that they wanted to make an impact in a meaningful way across Montana. “We want to encourage kids to look at rodeo as a sport. It’s wholesome, family-oriented and an extremely loyal group of people. We share those values at MVI and thought this would be a great way to make a difference.”
In the Grow Rodeo scholarship criteria, Montana Valley Irrigation has designed the program to affect kids just becoming interested in rodeo at six years old. The age range includes youth ages 6 to 21 years old to make sure college athletes have support. “Many of our college athletes are pulling their pro cards,” Chris said. “There are weekend workshops run by some of the nation’s top riders. We hope this scholarship will help motivate rodeo athletes toward the professional level, too.”
During the 2022 PRCA rodeo season, Montana Valley Irrigation will provide as many as 28 $100 scholarships. Applicants in the age range are eligible as long as they reside in Montana. There are no restrictions as to the camp an awardee wishes to attend, other than they must use the scholarship within one year of the award.
Second, Montana Valley Irrigation will offer three $500 Grow Rodeo scholarships to be awarded at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals Jan. 12-14, 2023. “Anyone is eligible along the same criteria, even if they previously won a camp scholarship from us,” said Helen. All awardees will be recognized during the Circuit Finals.
Montana Valley Irrigation has selected a committee to determine the scholarship winners. Applications will be open April 1-May 2 at 5 p.m. Criteria, application forms and known rodeo camps can be found on ProRodeoMontana.com and MontanaValleyIrrigation.com or by calling 406-761-8195. Complete instructions including deadline, contacts, addresses and more are available at both sites.
Grow Rodeo winners will be selected and personally notified June 1, 2022. Those winners will then be publicly recognized at Montana PRCA Circuit rodeos nearest to their home throughout the summer season.
Montana Valley Irrigation is a family owned and operated Valley dealer providing new installation, repairs, parts and agronomic support to farmers and ranchers. They serve the Golden Triangle, central Montana and other locations throughout the state.
The Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit consists of 40-plus professional rodeos across the state, sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). Beginning with the NILE PRCA Rodeo in October, the season runs into the next September. The 44th annual Circuit Finals will be held at Montana ExpoPark, Great Falls, Jan. 12-14, 2023.