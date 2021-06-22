The Choteau Acantha won the General Excellence award for Division 2 weekly newspapers (those with circulations of 1,251 to 2,000) at the 136th annual convention of the Montana Newspaper Association June 18-19 at Big Sky.
The other General Excellence winners were the Boulder Monitor for Division 1, weekly newspapers with circulations of up to 1,250; the Lewistown News-Argus for Division 3, weekly newspapers with circulations of 2,001 to 4,500; the Flathead Beacon for Division 4, weekly and daily newspapers with circulations of 4,501 or more; and the Billings Gazette for Division 5, daily newspapers of any circulation.
The top award winner among all weekly newspapers was the Flathead Beacon, winning the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana. The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for the Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.
During the convention, Jeff Martinsen, Acantha publisher and advertising manager, was re-elected as the president of the Montana Newspaper Advertising Service board; his wife, Melody Martinsen, Acantha editor, was re-elected as president of the Montana Newspaper Foundation board.
The Nevada Press Association members judged this year’s Better Newspaper Contest, which offers categories for writing and reporting, photography, graphics, layout and design, advertising and online products including websites and videos. The Choteau Acantha won 22 awards in 15 divisions as follows:
•Best Breaking News Story: Melody Martinsen and reporters Vonnie Jacobson and Courtney Duke Graves won first place for their coverage of the governor’s statewide shutdown in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Martinsen also took second place for her coverage of the grizzly mauling of Shanun Rammell.
•Best Sports Feature Story: Jacobson took second for her feature on Les Meyer, the Fairfield High School football coach.
•Best Continuing News Coverage: Melody Martinsen, Jacobson and Duke Graves took third for their coverage of COVID-19 disruptions in the county.
•Best Investigative Journalism: Melody Martinsen took first for her story about a Dutton voter’s fight with the U.S. Postal Service over the timely delivery of elections mail. She took third place for her coverage of state wildlife biologist Mike Madel’s abrupt departure from state employment.
•Best Editorial: Melody Martinsen took first for three different editorials, including one on the use of black-face in minstrel shows of the 1950s; she also took third place in this division with another set of three editorials.
•Best Headline Writing: Melody Martinsen took third place.
•Best Sports Photo: Jacobson took third for her picture of the Titans football players.
•Best Portrait Photo: Jacobson took first for her photo of Brodie and Blake Hodgskiss’s lemonade stand.
•Best Online Ad: Jeff Martinsen took second for his Shadows of the Past art auction ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise, black and white: Jeff Martinsen took first for his At Home Flooring ad; second and third for two different Old West Lumber ads.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise, color: Jeff Martinsen took third for and Old West Lumber ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services, black and white: Jeff Martinsen took second for his Bright Eyes animal shelter ad and third for his Copper Creek Coffee ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services, color: Jeff Martinsen took third for his ad on the reopening of the Log Cabin Café.
•Best Marketing Campaign: Jeff Martinsen took second for his Teton County 4-H Fair series and third for his DeBruycker Charolais Bull Sale ads.