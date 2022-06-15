A local nonprofit organization, 1000 in Action, is hosting its annual fundraiser on Thursday, June 16, from 6-9 p.m. at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls.
The event is free to attend and open to everyone. Established as a grassroots organization of volunteers, 1000 in Action is striving to get commitments for annual contributions to support child abuse prevention efforts locally.
The event is being held to introduce the organization, enlist partners and celebrate the establishment of this group that will make amazing strides toward preventing child abuse in the area. Come enjoy live music by the Melissa Lynn Band, free hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. A no-host bar will be available.
1000 in Action is an organization of concerned citizens dedicated to protecting children in the area from child abuse in any form. Together, the foundation provides a realistic and efficient way for us to effect major change in the lives of our youth.
The vision of the organization is a partnership. Commitment from at least 1,000 individuals/businesses in Cascade County and the surrounding counties to contribute at least $100 annually would allow the group to reach its goal of raising at least $100,000 annually. The proceeds fund local, nonprofit organizations that directly provide programs and services. Donations help eliminate the problem of child abuse.
Founders of the organization are Jen Barnett, Jennifer Gruber-Fischer and Tasha Johnson, all from Fairfield.
Among the seven board members who select where the donations will be given are Fairfield residents Megan Burton, April Palmer, Shelly Johnson and Kelsey Ratliff.
For more information on this event or the organization, visit 1000inaction.org.